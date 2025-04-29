Influencer Nearly Dies After Biting His Nails

In Peru, influencer Mario Colomina nearly died due to his habit of biting his nails, Terra publication said.

While biting his nails, Colomina became infected with the Staphylococcus aureus bacterium that was present on them. Initially, he developed flu-like symptoms, but only sought medical attention after his left leg became paralyzed. Doctors later discovered that the pathogen had settled on his heart’s mitral valve, where it began to multiply, spreading through his body via the bloodstream.

As a result, Colomina suffered a stroke. Doctors also diagnosed him with heart failure, as well as embolisms in the brain, kidneys, and spleen. He underwent surgery during which his heart valve was replaced to prevent further spread of the infection.

Details

Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) is a group of gram-positive bacteria that are genetically distinct from other strains of Staphylococcus aureus. MRSA is responsible for several difficult-to-treat infections in humans. It caused more than 100,000 deaths worldwide attributable to antimicrobial resistance in 2019. MRSA is any strain of S. aureus that has developed (through natural selection) or acquired (through horizontal gene transfer) a multiple drug resistance to beta-lactam antibiotics. Beta-lactam (β-lactam) antibiotics are a broad-spectrum group that include some penams (penicillin derivatives such as methicillin and oxacillin) and cephems such as the cephalosporins. Strains unable to resist these antibiotics are classified as methicillin-susceptible S. aureus, or MSSA.

