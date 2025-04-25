World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Son of CIA Deputy Director Who Fought for Russia and Sought Russian Citizenship Killed in Ukraine

Son of CIA Deputy Director Killed in Donetsk While Fighting for Russian Airborne Forces
Society

The 21-year-old son of the CIA Deputy Director for Digital Innovation, Michael Gloss, was killed in the Special Military Operation (SMO) zone. He was serving in Russia's 137th Airborne Regiment and died in April 2024 during an assault operation in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), near the settlements of Razdolivka and Vesele.

Mourning candles
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Vassil, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Mourning candles

According to media reports, the young man had been a scout, an environmental and women's rights activist, helped build homes in Honduras, and assisted with earthquake relief efforts in Turkey. In 2023, he dropped out of school to travel the world. That same year, he arrived in Crimea. He also visited Vladikavkaz and attended a music festival in Moscow. On social media, Gloss wrote about his intention to obtain Russian citizenship.

While traveling across Russia, he created an account on VKontakte (a Russian social media platform), where he followed groups about revolutionary and Bolshevik leader Vladimir Lenin and communism, and posted videos featuring Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A Family of U.S. Military and Intelligence Veterans

Michael Gloss came from a military family. His mother, Julianne Gloss, graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy and served over 30 years in the intelligence community. She served in the U.S. Navy and held various military roles before joining the CIA, where she became Deputy Director for Digital Innovation in February 2024.

Michael's father, Larry Gloss, is also a U.S. Navy veteran who took part in the invasion of Iraq. He now heads an organization that develops security software for the U.S. government and other NATO countries. He holds degrees in mathematics, operations research, space systems, national security, and information technology.

Family Pays Tribute to 'Noble Heart and Warrior Spirit'

Michael's family published an obituary following his death. It described his childhood and his life as 'fiercely beautiful,' stating that he should be remembered "for his noble heart and warrior spirit.”

"Michael had a heightened sense of fairness, and saw those in our community who are unseen and unheard — whether they were people, or animals, plants or streams. He wanted the world to be a better place with more fairness, peace and harmony with nature. In his brief life, he built houses in Honduras, he restored buildings in Türkiye destroyed by earthquakes, he worked on farms in Italy learning sustainable agriculture," the tribute read.

It also mentioned that he loved the characters of British author and poet J. R.R. Tolkien, as well as Finn and Jake from the animated series Adventure Time.

"With his noble heart and warrior spirit Michael was forging his own hero’s journey when he was tragically killed in Eastern Europe on April 4, 2024,” the family wrote.

Details

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA ) is a civilian foreign intelligence service of the federal government of the United States tasked with advancing national security through collecting and analyzing intelligence from around the world and conducting covert operations. The agency is headquartered in the George Bush Center for Intelligence in Langley, Virginia, and is sometimes metonymously called "Langley". A major member of the United States Intelligence Community (IC), the CIA has reported to the director of national intelligence since 2004, and is focused on providing intelligence for the president and the Cabinet. The CIA is headed by a director and is divided into various directorates, including a Directorate of Analysis and Directorate of Operations. Unlike the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the CIA has no law enforcement function and focuses on intelligence gathering overseas, with only limited domestic intelligence collection. The CIA is responsible for coordinating all human intelligence (HUMINT) activities in the IC. It has been instrumental in establishing intelligence services in many countries, and has provided support to many foreign organizations. The CIA exerts foreign political influence through its paramilitary operations units, including its Special Activities Center. It has also provided support to several foreign political groups and governments, including planning, coordinating, training and carrying out torture, and technical support. It was involved in many regime changes and carrying out terrorist attacks and planned assassinations of foreign leaders.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Europe Wants to be Prepared for Military Confrontation with Russia by 2030
World
Europe Wants to be Prepared for Military Confrontation with Russia by 2030
Russian intelligence chief outlines possible scenarios for Zelensky's future
World
Russian intelligence chief outlines possible scenarios for Zelensky's future
Trump: Ukraine Will Never Join NATO, Blames Kyiv for Starting War with Russia
World
Trump: Ukraine Will Never Join NATO, Blames Kyiv for Starting War with Russia
Popular
Russia's missile strike on Kyiv demonstrates Ukraine's weak air defenses

In the early hours of April 24, Russia's Armed Forces carried out a combined strike on targets in Ukraine. The attack has become one of the most largest ones since the beginning of the special operation

Russia strikes Kyiv making it one of the largest attacks on Ukraine
Moscow comments on most recent destructive strike on Kyiv
Truce is over: Moscow comments on most recent missile strike on Kyiv
Russia Intel Chief Naryshkin: Various scenarios possible for Zelensky's fate
Congressman Fitzpatrick Nearly Sparks US–Russia War in Ukraine by Sending Message to Putin
US Congressman Fitzpatrick Sparks Controversy Over USA's Direct Involvement in Conflict with Russia Alexander Shtorm Tensions escalate between India and Pakistan after Kashmir attack Andrey Mihayloff Ukraine's incursion of Kursk: Zelensky's 'meatgrinder' Dmitry Plotnikov
Russian Former Defense Minister: Europe Wants to be Ready for War with Russia by 2030
Deadly Kashmir attack put India and Pakistan on warpath
Russian High-Ranking General Staff Officer Killed in Car Bomb Blast as Witkoff's Plane Lands in Moscow
Russian High-Ranking General Staff Officer Killed in Car Bomb Blast as Witkoff's Plane Lands in Moscow
Last materials
Son of CIA Deputy Director Killed in Donetsk While Fighting for Russian Airborne Forces
U.S. Peace Proposal Includes Territorial Concessions and Security Guarantees for Ukraine
Russian General Killed in Car Bombing Outside Moscow
Trump: Ukraine Will Never Join NATO, Blames Kyiv for Starting War with Russia
Ukraine Ready To Immediately Begin Negotiations with Russia
The West to Lift Sanctions on Russia
Russian General Killed in Car Bomb Blast Near Moscow
US Congressman Fitzpatrick Sparks Controversy Over USA's Direct Involvement in Conflict with Russia
Europe Wants to be Prepared for Military Confrontation with Russia by 2030
Moscow comments on most recent destructive strike on Kyiv
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.