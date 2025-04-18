Coldplay frontman Chris Martin sings impromptu song to Russian fan

During Coldplay's "Music of the Spheres" world tour stop in Seoul in April 2025, frontman Chris Martin created a memorable moment by performing an impromptu song dedicated to a Russian fan in the audience.

Acknowledging the fan's presence, Martin sang:

"Welcome, my beautiful brother. I know that coming here must have been stress. But one day we will play, but Russia is so far away. And we just need Mr. Putin to say yes."

This heartfelt gesture resonated with the audience, exemplifying Coldplay's commitment to connecting with fans worldwide, regardless of geopolitical circumstances.​

The Seoul concerts, held at Goyang Stadium from April 16 to April 25, 2025, were part of Coldplay's ongoing global tour. These performances featured collaborations with various artists and included tributes to local and international events, further showcasing the band's dedication to fostering unity through music.​

Chris Martin's spontaneous tribute to the Russian fan stands as a testament to Coldplay's ethos of inclusivity and their belief in the unifying power of music.

