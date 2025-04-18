During Coldplay's "Music of the Spheres" world tour stop in Seoul in April 2025, frontman Chris Martin created a memorable moment by performing an impromptu song dedicated to a Russian fan in the audience.
Acknowledging the fan's presence, Martin sang:
"Welcome, my beautiful brother. I know that coming here must have been stress. But one day we will play, but Russia is so far away. And we just need Mr. Putin to say yes."
This heartfelt gesture resonated with the audience, exemplifying Coldplay's commitment to connecting with fans worldwide, regardless of geopolitical circumstances.
The Seoul concerts, held at Goyang Stadium from April 16 to April 25, 2025, were part of Coldplay's ongoing global tour. These performances featured collaborations with various artists and included tributes to local and international events, further showcasing the band's dedication to fostering unity through music.
Chris Martin's spontaneous tribute to the Russian fan stands as a testament to Coldplay's ethos of inclusivity and their belief in the unifying power of music.
The Music of the Spheres World Tour is the ongoing eighth concert tour undertaken by British rock band Coldplay. It is being staged to promote their ninth and tenth studio albums, Music of the Spheres (2021) and Moon Music (2024), respectively. The tour began at San José's Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica on 18 March 2022 and is scheduled to end at London's Wembley Stadium on 8 September 2025. It is the band's return to live performances after the COVID-19 pandemic. They had not toured their previous record, Everyday Life (2019), because of environmental concerns. Prior to the tour, they spent two years developing strategies that aimed to reduce CO2 emissions by 50%, compared to the Head Full of Dreams Tour (2016–17).
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!