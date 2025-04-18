World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Andrei Arshavin's ex-wife who nearly lost her nose goes for 12th surgery

Andrei Arshavin's ex-wife shows her looks after 12 nose surgeries
Society

Plastic surgeon Denis Agapov shared a video of Alisa Kazmina, ex-wife of Russian footballer Andrey Arshavin, after undergoing 12 nose surgeries.

Surgical operation
Photo: t.me/minzdrav_ru by Официальный канал Минздрава России, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Surgical operation

The 42-year-old model was filmed ahead of yet another surgical procedure. The video shows the woman sitting on a couch wearing a terrycloth robe with the clinic's name on it, displaying her altered appearance.

"It's been a long journey — around two and a half years. More than 12 surgeries have been performed. The first ones were difficult and complex because there was almost nothing left to work with… Now we're only doing corrective procedures, which is definitely a relief,” Kazmina said.

Back in 2021, it was revealed that the model had an autoimmune disease. According to her, she had undergone six surgeries and had even fallen into a coma. However, plastic surgeon Vladimir Plakhotin later cast doubt on her claims, saying that if she had truly suffered from autoimmune necrosis, "she would no longer be alive.”

Details

Andrey Sergeyevich Arshavin (Russian: Андрей Сергеевич Аршавин [ɐnˈdrʲej sʲɪrˈɡʲejɪvʲɪtɕ ɐrˈʂavʲɪn]; born 29 May 1981) is a Russian former professional footballer who played as a winger or midfielder. Since 2019, Arshavin has held administrative posts at Zenit. In 2022 he became Deputy General Director for Sports Development, and became a member of the club's executive board in 2023. Arshavin began his career at Zenit Saint Petersburg in 2000. He went on to win numerous trophies with the club such as the Russian Premier League, League Cup, Russian Super Cup, UEFA Cup and the UEFA Super Cup. During his time with Zenit, Arshavin was also named as the Russian Footballer of the Year. He had a breakout performance at UEFA Euro 2008 where he impressed throughout Russia's run to the semi-final of the tournament, and also finished 6th in the 2008 Ballon d’Or. Arshavin thereafter signed for English Premier League club Arsenal during the 2008–09 winter transfer window, becoming the most expensive player in Arsenal's history at the time, with a fee of £15 million. Arshavin eventually rejoined Zenit, at first on loan and then permanently in 2013.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Alisa Kazmina nose transformation
Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Russia wants Boeing aircraft in return to frozen assets worth $5 billion
World
Russia wants Boeing aircraft in return to frozen assets worth $5 billion
Moscow warns Berlin against using Taurus missiles against Russia
World
Moscow warns Berlin against using Taurus missiles against Russia
Popular
Former CIA analyst: Russians to take Kyiv, Sumy, and Odesa before conflict ends

Former Pentagon advisor Colonel Douglas Macgregor stated that back in 2022, the United States believed Ukraine would win the conflict with Russia

CIA analyst: Russians to take Kyiv, Sumy, and Odesa
Ukrainian soldiers flee from their last stronghold in Kursk
Ukrainian troops flee from Monastery complex in Kursk region
Colossal Antarctic squid captured on video for the first time in 100 years
Germany will face consequences if Taurus missiles fly into Russia
Exoplanet K2-18b shows strongest evidence of life beyond Solar System Pavel Morozov Big US-Russia thaw: Clash between two competing models of near future Dmitry Plotnikov Diamond industry stops amid major turbulence sparked by US tariffs Oleg Artyukov
US State Department: Military solution to Russia-Ukraine conflict does not exist
Astronomers find evidence of extraterrestrial life on exoplanet K2-18b of Hycean worlds
Russia removes Taliban from the list of terrorist groups
Russia removes Taliban from the list of terrorist groups
Last materials
Coldplay frontman Chris Martin sings impromptu song to Russian fan
Andrei Arshavin's ex-wife shows her looks after 12 nose surgeries
Ukraine refuses to pays its debt to US as mineral agreement develops
Ukraine attacks Russian seaport in Astrakhan region
Marco Rubio: Three years for Ukraine is enough, time for US to move on 
Moscow says moratorium on strikes against Ukraine's energy infrastructure expired
Russian NHL star Artemi Panarin accused of sexual assault
US State Department: Russia-Ukraine conflict is a meat grinder
CIA analyst: Russians to take Kyiv, Sumy, and Odesa
Ukrainian soldiers flee from their last stronghold in Kursk
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.