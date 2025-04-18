Andrei Arshavin's ex-wife who nearly lost her nose goes for 12th surgery

Plastic surgeon Denis Agapov shared a video of Alisa Kazmina, ex-wife of Russian footballer Andrey Arshavin, after undergoing 12 nose surgeries.

Photo: t.me/minzdrav_ru by Официальный канал Минздрава России, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Surgical operation

The 42-year-old model was filmed ahead of yet another surgical procedure. The video shows the woman sitting on a couch wearing a terrycloth robe with the clinic's name on it, displaying her altered appearance.

"It's been a long journey — around two and a half years. More than 12 surgeries have been performed. The first ones were difficult and complex because there was almost nothing left to work with… Now we're only doing corrective procedures, which is definitely a relief,” Kazmina said.

Back in 2021, it was revealed that the model had an autoimmune disease. According to her, she had undergone six surgeries and had even fallen into a coma. However, plastic surgeon Vladimir Plakhotin later cast doubt on her claims, saying that if she had truly suffered from autoimmune necrosis, "she would no longer be alive.”

