Ukrainian pop star quickly swaps her passport for

Ukrainian pop Singer Ani Lorak (real name — Karolina Kuiek) has reportedly replaced her Ukrainian passport in secret amid news of her application for Russian citizenship and an upcoming tour across Russia, according to the Telegram channel Mash.

Photo: flickr.ru by Daniel Aragay from Vacarisses, Catalunya, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Ani Lorak

Since Ukrainian consulates are not operating in Russia, Lorak had to leave the country to replace her passport — possibly traveling to Georgia, Armenia, or another nation. She then obtained a new passport discreetly and submitted the updated information to the Russian Federal Tax Service, a requirement for legally performing concerts in Russia.

The updated Ukrainian passport no longer includes her patronymic Myroslavivna, as Ukraine's new ID format omits patronymics.

In March 2024, RIA Novosti, citing a source close to the singer, reported that she had applied for Russian citizenship a month earlier, in February.

Producer Reveals Ani Lorak's Concert Fees in Russia

Ani Lorak's new tour is set to begin on May 12, 2025, in Novosibirsk, with subsequent stops in Kemerovo, Tomsk, Krasnoyarsk, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, Khabarovsk, Vladivostok, and Irkutsk. She will also perform at Garage Fest in St. Petersburg in late July and in Pyatigorsk in August.

Lorak's fee reportedly ranges from 1.5 million rubles per performance, producer Sergey Dvortsov revealed. He emphasized that despite "uncertainty in her position at the beginning of the special military operation," the singer remains in demand.

"Ani Lorak charges from 1.5 to 3.5 million rubles per concert in Moscow. Her songs haven't lost popularity in recent years,” Dvortsov stated. He added that Lorak has returned to active work in Russia, participating in TV projects and resuming her touring career.

Singer Previously Investigated for Alleged Support of Armed Forces of Ukraine

In 2023, Lorak was investigated over suspicions of supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). Vitaly Borodin, head of the federal project for security and anti-corruption asked Moscow region governor to cancel her planned September 27 concert at Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk.

"There are no guarantees that revenue from Ani Lorak's concerts wouldn't go to those fighting against Russians,” Borodin said.

He later clarified that the investigation had concluded and that Ani Lorak was clean before the law. He warned that anyone trying to use her name for publicity would face legal action.

The singer also responded on social media, stating she has never supported or planned to support military efforts, as it goes against her principles.

"I'm a singer, not a politician,” she wrote. Lorak added that she provides targeted aid to families who've lost homes, refugees, and orphans.

Details

Karolina Myroslavivna Kuiek (born 27 September 1978), better known as Ani Lorak, is a Ukrainian singer. Having been awarded the title of People's Artist of Ukraine, she has been cited as one of the most influential and popular women in Ukraine, and has also been ranked as one of the most beautiful women from Eastern Europe. In 2014, she reported the highest income of all singers in Ukraine. After her performance of the song "Shady Lady" while representing Ukraine in the Eurovision Song Contest 2008, Lorak began gaining considerable fame outside of the former Soviet Union, coming in second place behind "Believe" by Russian singer Dima Bilan. In 2018, she received a ZD Award in the category for Best Singer of the Year. In October 2022, Lorak was sanctioned by the Ukrainian government because she continued to work and live in Russia after the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Among other restrictions, she was deprived of all Ukrainian state honours bestowed upon her and also prohibited from entering the country for five years. Lorak reportedly applied for Russian citizenship in early 2024.

