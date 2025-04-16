Ukraine outraged as Prince Harry gets Russian kulich when visiting Lviv

A scandal has erupted in Ukraine following Prince Harry’s secret visit to the Lviv region. During the trip, he was gifted a traditional Easter bread. A photo of the British royal with a basket of gifts quickly spread online.

Photo: flickr.ru by DoD News Features, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Prince Harry

In Ukraine, suspicions arose that Prince Harry had been given not a Ukrainian paska, but a Russian kulich (sweet Easter bread -ed.). Many Ukrainians saw it as an act of ignorance and disrespect for Ukrainian authenticity."

Gastro expert refutes Ukrainian speculation

Ukrainian culinary culture researcher Olena Braichenko, amid the growing debate, said that the Easter bread given to Prince Harry was indeed Ukrainian.

“We don’t know enough about the regional history of Ukrainian cuisine. For example, in the Ivano-Frankivsk region, paska is typically made without glaze, decorated with a braid or a cross on top, whereas in Kharkiv and Sumy regions, it’s common to top it with an egg and grated ginger to give it a yellow color,” Braichenko explained.

She also emphasized that the white icing on the top of the paska is not associated with Russia, but rather with the development of pastry art.

“I strongly oppose these comparisons. Let’s study Ukrainian sources and learn our history without tying it to the culture of the aggressor,” she said.

Ukraine’s Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko previously said that the paska gifted to Prince Harry was baked by elderly ladies from the Sumy region. They used flour made from locally grown grain.

Harry made an unannounced visit to Ukraine

On April 10, The Telegraph reported that the younger son of the King of the United Kingdom secretly visited Ukraine. Prince Harry met with wounded soldiers in a hospital. His visit to Lviv was not announced in advance.

Later, Svyrydenko confirmed the visit and published several photos.

Details

Prince Harry Duke of Sussex, (Henry Charles Albert David; born 15 September 1984) is a member of the British royal family. As the younger son of King Charles III and Diana, Princess of Wales, he is fifth in the line of succession to the British throne. Educated at Wetherby School, Ludgrove School, and Eton College, Harry completed army officer training at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. He was commissioned as a cornet into the Blues and Royals and served briefly with his older brother, William. Harry was twice deployed on active duty to Afghanistan; first in 2007–2008 for ten weeks in Helmand Province, and then for twenty weeks in 2012–2013 with the Army Air Corps. Inspired by the Warrior Games in the United States, Harry launched the Invictus Games in 2014 as founding patron and remains involved. Two years later, alongside his brother William and sister-in-law Catherine, Harry jointly initiated the mental health awareness campaign "Heads Together".

