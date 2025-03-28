Rapper Tyga set to perform in Moscow if he can see Kremlin from hotel window

Popular American rapper Tyga (real name Michael Ray Nguyen-Stevenson) is scheduled to perform in Russia, according to the Telegram channel Mash.

Concert Details

Tyga's stadium show will take place on May 31 at CSKA Arena in Moscow. The event will feature a 360-degree stageformat. Russian artists Makan and Jakone will serve as opening acts.

One of Tyga's rider requirements reportedly included a hotel room near the Kremlin.

Call for Cancellation

Georgy Soldatov, chairman of the Sorok Sorokov human rights center, has called for the concert to be canceled, as reported by Abzats.

"This guy with braids doesn't have a single song that doesn't promote perverse sexual relations, drug use, and criminal romanticism," Soldatov stated.

He argued that Tyga's lyrics contain numerous violations of Russian administrative laws, making the rapper unsuitable for performances in the country.

Details

Micheal Ray Stevenson (born November 19, 1989), known professionally as Tyga (; a backronym for Thank You God Always), is an American rapper. After several independent releases, he signed a recording contract with Lil Wayne's Young Money Entertainment, an imprint of Cash Money Records and Republic Records in 2008. His second album and major label debut, Careless World: Rise of the Last King (2012), peaked at number four on the Billboard 200, received platinum certification by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), and was met with critical praise. It spawned the Billboard Hot 100-top ten single "Rack City", as well as the top 40 single "Faded" (featuring Lil Wayne). His third album, Hotel California (2013), was met with trailing critical and commercial response, along with his collaborative album with singer Chris Brown, Fan of a Fan: The Album (2015).

