TikTok blogger moves to US, but returns to Russia unwilling to live in 'crime-ridden country'

TikTok blogger returns to Russia after moving to US

Popular TikTok blogger Maha Goryacheva, who had moved to the United States for work, explained why she decided to return to Russia. Career setbacks were the main reason for her return, the woman said.

Goryacheva admitted that six months after moving, she realized that life in the United States was unbearable for her.

"I don’t want to fight for a visa, I don’t want to live in a crime-ridden country," she remarked.

The TikToker added that in the US, she did not achieve the career success she had hoped for. Additionally, she struggled with being away from her family and friends for so long.

"I realized—what’s the point? I love Russia. I’m happy here. I have my friends, my family. I haven’t seen them for over six months, my mom is getting older. How am I supposed to enjoy these moments in life?" she said.

Earlier, Goryacheva also spoke about financial struggles in the US. According to her, after moving to America with TikTok's Dream Team, she lost all her earnings.

