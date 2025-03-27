World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

TikTok blogger moves to US, but returns to Russia unwilling to live in 'crime-ridden country'

TikTok blogger returns to Russia after moving to US
Society

Popular TikTok blogger Maha Goryacheva, who had moved to the United States for work, explained why she decided to return to Russia. Career setbacks were the main reason for her return, the woman said. 

TikTok
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Solen Feyissa, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
TikTok

Goryacheva admitted that six months after moving, she realized that life in the United States was unbearable for her.

"I don’t want to fight for a visa, I don’t want to live in a crime-ridden country," she remarked.

The TikToker added that in the US, she did not achieve the career success she had hoped for. Additionally, she struggled with being away from her family and friends for so long.

"I realized—what’s the point? I love Russia. I’m happy here. I have my friends, my family. I haven’t seen them for over six months, my mom is getting older. How am I supposed to enjoy these moments in life?" she said.

Earlier, Goryacheva also spoke about financial struggles in the US. According to her, after moving to America with TikTok's Dream Team, she lost all her earnings.

Details

TikTok known in mainland China and Hong Kong as Douyin (Chinese: 抖音; pinyin: Dǒuyīn; lit. 'Shaking Sound'), is a short-form online video platform owned by Chinese Internet company ByteDance. It hosts user-submitted videos, which may range in duration from three seconds to 60 minutes. It can be accessed through a mobile app or through its website. Since its launch, TikTok has become one of the world's most popular social media platforms, using recommendation algorithms to connect content creators and influencers with new audiences. In April 2020, TikTok surpassed two billion mobile downloads worldwide. Cloudflare ranked TikTok the most popular website of 2021, surpassing Google. The popularity of TikTok has allowed viral trends in food, fashion, and music to take off and increase the platform's cultural impact worldwide. TikTok has come under scrutiny due to data privacy violations, mental health concerns, misinformation, offensive content, and its role during the Gaza war. Countries have fined, banned, or attempted to restrict TikTok to protect children or out of national security concerns over possible user data collection by the government of China through ByteDance.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
*
Now reading
Sugar king, dollar billionaire Vadim Moshkovich arrested in Moscow
Economics
Sugar king, dollar billionaire Vadim Moshkovich arrested in Moscow
Zelensky did not expect the West to eat him alive
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Zelensky did not expect the West to eat him alive
Popular
US finds a way to legitimize Russia’s territorial gains

Ukraine violated the Budapest Memorandum nuclear-free and neutral status and lost its right to security. This is how the US will justify Kyiv's territorial losses

US has decided how to justify Ukraine's loss of territory to Russia
Dozens of Chinese car brands to leave Russian market in 2025
Chinese car brands leave Russian market as no one buys them
Volodymyr Zelensky sits on a wall, Volodymyr Zelensky will have a great fall
Four US soldiers found dead after they went missing in military exercises in Lithuania
US has decided how to justify Ukraine's loss of territory to Russia Lyuba Lulko Sugar king, dollar billionaire Vadim Moshkovich arrested in Moscow Andrey Mihayloff Zelensky did not expect the West to eat him alive Dmitry Plotnikov
Ultra rare British CRARRV armoured recovery vehicle annihilated in Kursk
Sugar king, who refused to be part of Putin's team, arrested in Moscow
Has Ukraine ever had nuclear weapons? Richard Grenell knows the answer
Has Ukraine ever had nuclear weapons? Richard Grenell knows the answer
Last materials
TikTok blogger returns to Russia after moving to US
Tourist submarine with dozens of Russian tourists sinks off Hurghada
Lessons learned: Il-38N flies near USS Carl Vinson escorted by two fighters
Tourist submersible vehicle sinks off Egypt's Hurghada resort, 6 killed
Italian giant returns to Russia
US has decided how to justify Ukraine's loss of territory to Russia
Four missing US soldiers found dead in Lithuania after military exercise
Sugar king, dollar billionaire Vadim Moshkovich arrested in Moscow
Zelensky did not expect the West to eat him alive
Russia prioritizes return of Western companies that maintained ties
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.