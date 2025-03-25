World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Jude Law snapped for the first time as Vladimir Putin on the set of The Wizard of the Kremlin

Jude Law Appears as Vladimir Putin in The Wizard of the Kremlin
Society

British actor Jude Law was spotted portraying Russian President Vladimir Putin on the set of the film "The Wizard of the Kremlin." 

Red Square
Photo: Yükleyenin kendi çalışması by W. Bulach, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Red Square

The project is directed by French filmmaker Olivier Assayas. The filming is taking place in Riga, Latvia.

Click here to see pictures of Jude Law on the set of The Wizard of the Kremlin.

Earlier, Dmitry Peskov, press secretary for the Russian president, stated that the film's creators did not consult the Kremlin.

The Wizard of the Kremlin is an adaptation of the 2022 novel by Italian writer Giuliano da Empoli. The book follows a fictional former advisor to Putin as its main character. The film also stars Alicia Vikander, Jeffrey Wright, Zach Galifianakis and Tom Sturridge.

The film focuses on events that took place in Russia in the early 1990s. The main character of the film is television producer Vadim Baranov, who becomes the political strategist for KGB officer Vladimir Putin. Working at the heart of Russian power, he blends truth with lies, news with propaganda, and manipulates society as if it were one big reality show. According to The New York Times, Baranov’s character is based on Vladislav Surkov.

Details

David Jude Heyworth Law (born 29 December 1972) is an English actor. He began his career in theatre before landing small roles in various British television productions and feature films. Law gained recognition for his role in Anthony Minghella's The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999), for which he won the BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role and was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. Law found further critical and commercial success in Steven Spielberg's A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001), Sam Mendes' Road to Perdition (2002), Minghella's Cold Mountain (2003), for which he earned Academy Award and BAFTA nominations, in addition to the drama Closer (2004) and the romantic comedy The Holiday (2006). His subsequent roles were as Dr. Watson in Sherlock Holmes (2009) and Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011), a young Albus Dumbledore in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018) and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022), and Yon-Rogg in Captain Marvel (2019); all of which rank among his highest-grossing releases. Other notable films include Contagion (2011), Hugo (2011), Side Effects (2013), The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014), and Spy (2015), as well as the television series The Young Pope (2016), The New Pope (2020), and Star Wars: Skeleton Crew (2024).

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Decapitated bodies of foreign mercenaries found in Kursk Region
Hotspots and Incidents
Decapitated bodies of foreign mercenaries found in Kursk Region
New round of Russia-US talks on Ukraine: What to expect from behind closed doors
Asia
New round of Russia-US talks on Ukraine: What to expect from behind closed doors
After Oval Office disgrace, Zelensky falls even lower by showing his office paintings
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
After Oval Office disgrace, Zelensky falls even lower by showing his office paintings
Popular
Kremlin engulfed in flames: Zelensky shows his psych ward to the world

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared on the cover of Time and gave journalist Simon Shuster a tour of his office. A painting шт Zelensky's office depicting the Kremlin on fire drew particular attention

After Oval Office disgrace, Zelensky falls even lower by showing his office paintings
Zelensky preparing to accept surrender terms from Trump
Ukraine admits Zelensky may surrender on Trump’s terms
Vladimir Putin presents painting as 'very personal gift' to Donald Trump
Ukrainian lawmaker: Steve Witkoff is an envoy of Russian President Putin
After Oval Office disgrace, Zelensky falls even lower by showing his office paintings Andrey Mihayloff Russia and US discuss demilitarisation of the Black Sea Lyuba Lulko The Wail of the Amerian Democrat Nancy O'Brien Simpson
Russian Su-57 undoubtedly superior to USA's F-16 in combat action
Pregnant Russian schoolgirls to get one-time payment in support from the state
Odesa may fall in Russia's hands as Moscow and Washington discuss demilitarisation of Black Sea
Odesa may fall in Russia's hands as Moscow and Washington discuss demilitarisation of Black Sea
Last materials
Jude Law Appears as Vladimir Putin in The Wizard of the Kremlin
Decapitated bodies of foreign mercenaries found in Kursk Region
Russian Foreign Minister talks about Joe Biden's biggest mistake
Joint statement following US-Russia talks not adopted due to Kyiv's position
Bright spiral appears in the sky over Russian and European cities
Japanese man to get $1.5 million for 50 years in death row cell
Kremlin: Details of Riyadh talks will not be disclosed
Ukrainian HIMARS missile kills three Russian journalists in Luhansk region
After Oval Office disgrace, Zelensky falls even lower by showing his office paintings
Russia and US discuss demilitarisation of the Black Sea
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.