Jude Law snapped for the first time as Vladimir Putin on the set of The Wizard of the Kremlin

British actor Jude Law was spotted portraying Russian President Vladimir Putin on the set of the film "The Wizard of the Kremlin."

The project is directed by French filmmaker Olivier Assayas. The filming is taking place in Riga, Latvia.

Earlier, Dmitry Peskov, press secretary for the Russian president, stated that the film's creators did not consult the Kremlin.

The Wizard of the Kremlin is an adaptation of the 2022 novel by Italian writer Giuliano da Empoli. The book follows a fictional former advisor to Putin as its main character. The film also stars Alicia Vikander, Jeffrey Wright, Zach Galifianakis and Tom Sturridge.

The film focuses on events that took place in Russia in the early 1990s. The main character of the film is television producer Vadim Baranov, who becomes the political strategist for KGB officer Vladimir Putin. Working at the heart of Russian power, he blends truth with lies, news with propaganda, and manipulates society as if it were one big reality show. According to The New York Times, Baranov’s character is based on Vladislav Surkov.

Details

David Jude Heyworth Law (born 29 December 1972) is an English actor. He began his career in theatre before landing small roles in various British television productions and feature films. Law gained recognition for his role in Anthony Minghella's The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999), for which he won the BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role and was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. Law found further critical and commercial success in Steven Spielberg's A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001), Sam Mendes' Road to Perdition (2002), Minghella's Cold Mountain (2003), for which he earned Academy Award and BAFTA nominations, in addition to the drama Closer (2004) and the romantic comedy The Holiday (2006). His subsequent roles were as Dr. Watson in Sherlock Holmes (2009) and Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011), a young Albus Dumbledore in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018) and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022), and Yon-Rogg in Captain Marvel (2019); all of which rank among his highest-grossing releases. Other notable films include Contagion (2011), Hugo (2011), Side Effects (2013), The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014), and Spy (2015), as well as the television series The Young Pope (2016), The New Pope (2020), and Star Wars: Skeleton Crew (2024).

