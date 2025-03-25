World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

89-year-old Japanese man gets record payment for 50 years in death row cell

Japanese man to get $1.5 million for 50 years in death row cell
Society

A court in Japan has ordered the government to pay $1.44 million in compensation to 89-year-old Iwao Hakamata, who spent 47 years on death row before being acquitted, Kyodo reports.

Jail
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Vcarceler, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Jail

Hakamata worked at a miso paste factory when he was arrested in 1966, accused of robbing and murdering his employer, the employer's wife, and their two children. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime, but later told the court that his confession had been extracted under torture. Two years later, he was sentenced to death.

Hakamata was placed in a death row cell, awaiting execution, and repeatedly filed appeals. In 2014, the case was reopened for review. The court confirmed that Hakamata's DNA did not match the genetic material found in blood at the crime scene.

After the new evidence was deemed authentic, Hakamata was released. However, the Tokyo High Court ordered a retrial of his case. In fall 2024, the court fully acquitted him, ruling that three pieces of evidence had been falsified to frame him.

In 2011, Hakamata was listed in the Guinness World Records as the longest-serving death row inmate awaiting execution. According to his lawyers, the compensation he was awarded is likely the highest ever paid in Japan.

Details

Capital punishment is a legal penalty in Japan. The Penal Code of Japan and several laws list 14 capital crimes. In practice, though, it is applied only for aggravated murder. Executions are carried out by long drop hanging, and take place at one of the seven execution chambers located in major cities across the country. The only crime punishable by a mandatory death sentence is instigation of foreign aggression. Death sentences are usually passed in cases of multiple murders, although there have been some extremely grave cases where individuals who committed a single murder have been sentenced to death and executed, such as those involving torture, extreme brutality or kidnapping with a demand for ransom. Since 2000, 98 inmates have been executed in Japan, with the most recent being the execution of Tomohiro Katō, the perpetrator of the Akihabara massacre in 2008, who was executed on 26 July 2022. There are currently 107 death row inmates awaiting execution. Japan is one of four developed democracies worldwide to actively apply the death penalty.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Trump: Ukraine ceasefire and territorial division talks underway
Americas
Trump: Ukraine ceasefire and territorial division talks underway
US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff should be removed from Ukraine talks – Ukrainian lawmaker
World
US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff should be removed from Ukraine talks – Ukrainian lawmaker Видео 
Zelensky will not extend martial law in Ukraine after May 9
World
Zelensky will not extend martial law in Ukraine after May 9 Видео 
Popular
Kremlin engulfed in flames: Zelensky shows his psych ward to the world

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared on the cover of Time and gave journalist Simon Shuster a tour of his office. A painting шт Zelensky's office depicting the Kremlin on fire drew particular attention

After Oval Office disgrace, Zelensky falls even lower by showing his office paintings
Zelensky preparing to accept surrender terms from Trump
Ukraine admits Zelensky may surrender on Trump’s terms
Vladimir Putin presents painting as 'very personal gift' to Donald Trump
Ukrainian lawmaker: Steve Witkoff is an envoy of Russian President Putin
After Oval Office disgrace, Zelensky falls even lower by showing his office paintings Andrey Mihayloff Russia and US discuss demilitarisation of the Black Sea Lyuba Lulko The Wail of the Amerian Democrat Nancy O'Brien Simpson
Russian Su-57 undoubtedly superior to USA's F-16 in combat action
Pregnant Russian schoolgirls to get one-time payment in support from the state
Russia and USA close doors for new round of talks on Ukraine in Riyadh
Russia and USA close doors for new round of talks on Ukraine in Riyadh
Last materials
Kremlin: Details of Riyadh talks will not be disclosed
Ukrainian HIMARS missile kills three Russian journalists in Luhansk region
After Oval Office disgrace, Zelensky falls even lower by showing his office paintings
Russia and US discuss demilitarisation of the Black Sea
Two skaters ram into each at Ice Cross Downhill championship
US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff should be removed from Ukraine talks – Ukrainian lawmaker
Pregnant Russian schoolgirls to receive one-time payment from the state
Zelensky preparing to accept surrender terms from Trump
Putin gifts Trump a painting
F-16 fighters will lose to Russian Su-57 in air combat over Ukraine
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.