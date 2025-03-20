Ukrainian model who went missing in Dubai after partying with sheikhs found paralysed

Twenty-year-old Ukrainian model Maria Kovalchuk, who had been out of contact with her family for a long time, was found in a Dubai hospital in critical condition.

Photo: pixabay.com by Ahmad Ardity, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Dubai

According to RTVI, Kovalchuk arrived in the UAE on February 15. She last communicated with her parents on March 10. The day before, she had gone to a party with two men who were allegedly involved in the modeling industry. Two days later, she was supposed to fly to Thailand, but contact with her was lost.

Kovalchuk is currently in intensive care. Her relatives fear she may have fallen into sexual slavery as she has no ID and no phone with her.

Model found on the side of the road

Kovalchuk was found on the side of a road in Dubai with broken legs and a fractured spine, according to Telegram channel Shot. Her mother stated that Maria had called her, saying she was going to a hotel with strangers, and that her voice sounded confused. After that, she stopped responding.

The model has undergone multiple surgeries. She has broken arms, legs, and a spinal injury. The woman is unable to move and can only move her lips.

According to the channel, so-called "Sheikh parties" are a common way for girls to earn money, with attendees receiving up to $500 per event. However, certain requirements must be met: participants must be at least 160 cm tall, have a toned body, clear skin, and be under 23 years old.

Many women who attend such parties end up in human trafficking situations.

Details

