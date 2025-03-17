Sukho Superjet SJ-100 aircraft successfully flies with Russian-made engines

The domestically produced SJ-100 aircraft, an import-substituted version of the Sukhoi Superjet 100, successfully completed its first flight with the Russian PD-8 engine in Komsomolsk-on-Amur.

Photo: flickr.com by SuperJet International, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Sukhoi Superjet 100

The aircraft remained airborne for approximately 40 minutes, reaching a speed of 500 km/h and an altitude of up to 3,000 meters. The flight test program was completed in full, with Rostec confirming that the PD-8 engines performed stably.

Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov emphasized that the project is being carried out within a very tight timeframe by global aviation industry standards. Another fully Russian-built SJ-100 equipped with PD-8 engines is set to join certification flight tests in April. Additionally, by the end of March, two more PD-8 prototype engines will be delivered for further flight testing.

Rebuilding the Superjet From Scratch

Since 2022, the Superjet has had to be almost entirely rebuilt, with the engine being a key element of the import substitution program—described as the "heart" of the aircraft.

Billions Allocated for Russian Superjet 100 Development

The Russian government will allocate an additional 27.6 billion rubles for the development of components for the SJ-100, according to a tender published by the Ministry of Industry and Trade. As Rostec has noted, approximately 40 imported systems and components—including the engine, avionics, landing gear, and integrated control systems—are being replaced. The aircraft has also been fitted with a domestically produced fuselage.

The development is scheduled to take three years. This year, the winner of the tender will receive 9.5 billion rubles, followed by 9 billion in 2026 and 9.1 billion in 2027. The funds will come from the federal budget and will be used to improve the aircraft’s operational and takeoff/landing characteristics, enhancing its reliability and expanding its flight geography. The funding also covers ground and flight testing, including tests with the PD-8 engine.

Russia Considering Development of Wide-Body Aircraft

In November 2023, Minister of Industry and Trade Anton Alikhanov stated that a country as vast as Russia requires its own wide-body aircraft for international flights. Discussions on this project are ongoing, though no specific timelines have been set, as the aircraft would require new PD-35 engines with greater thrust. According to Alikhanov, priority is currently being given to the short-haul SJ-100 and the medium-haul MC-21.

In the future, the MC-21 could potentially be developed into a wide-body version, though the creation of an entirely new aircraft is also a possibility. One of the main challenges remains the need to establish a presence in the international market; otherwise, the project may not be economically viable.

