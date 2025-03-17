The domestically produced SJ-100 aircraft, an import-substituted version of the Sukhoi Superjet 100, successfully completed its first flight with the Russian PD-8 engine in Komsomolsk-on-Amur.
The aircraft remained airborne for approximately 40 minutes, reaching a speed of 500 km/h and an altitude of up to 3,000 meters. The flight test program was completed in full, with Rostec confirming that the PD-8 engines performed stably.
Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov emphasized that the project is being carried out within a very tight timeframe by global aviation industry standards. Another fully Russian-built SJ-100 equipped with PD-8 engines is set to join certification flight tests in April. Additionally, by the end of March, two more PD-8 prototype engines will be delivered for further flight testing.
Since 2022, the Superjet has had to be almost entirely rebuilt, with the engine being a key element of the import substitution program—described as the "heart" of the aircraft.
The Russian government will allocate an additional 27.6 billion rubles for the development of components for the SJ-100, according to a tender published by the Ministry of Industry and Trade. As Rostec has noted, approximately 40 imported systems and components—including the engine, avionics, landing gear, and integrated control systems—are being replaced. The aircraft has also been fitted with a domestically produced fuselage.
The development is scheduled to take three years. This year, the winner of the tender will receive 9.5 billion rubles, followed by 9 billion in 2026 and 9.1 billion in 2027. The funds will come from the federal budget and will be used to improve the aircraft’s operational and takeoff/landing characteristics, enhancing its reliability and expanding its flight geography. The funding also covers ground and flight testing, including tests with the PD-8 engine.
In November 2023, Minister of Industry and Trade Anton Alikhanov stated that a country as vast as Russia requires its own wide-body aircraft for international flights. Discussions on this project are ongoing, though no specific timelines have been set, as the aircraft would require new PD-35 engines with greater thrust. According to Alikhanov, priority is currently being given to the short-haul SJ-100 and the medium-haul MC-21.
In the future, the MC-21 could potentially be developed into a wide-body version, though the creation of an entirely new aircraft is also a possibility. One of the main challenges remains the need to establish a presence in the international market; otherwise, the project may not be economically viable.
The Yakovlev Superjet 100 or SJ-100 (until August 2023: Sukhoi Superjet 100 [SSJ100], Russian: Сухой Суперджет 100, romanized: Sukhoy Superdzhet 100) is a regional jet designed by Russian aircraft company Sukhoi Civil Aircraft, a division of the United Aircraft Corporation (now: Regional Aircraft – Branch of the Irkut Corporation). With development starting in 2000, it made its maiden flight on 19 May 2008 and its first commercial flight on 21 April 2011 with Armavia. The 46–49 t (45–48 long tons) MTOW plane typically seats 87 to 98 passengers and is powered by two 77–79 kN (17,000–18,000 lbf) PowerJet SaM146 turbofans developed by a joint venture between French Safran and Russian NPO Saturn. By May 2018, 127 were in service and by September the fleet had logged 300,000 revenue flights and 460,000 hours. By November 2021 the fleet had logged at least 2 million hours. The type has recorded four hull loss accidents and 89 deaths as of July 2024.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
Sonic weapons are not science fiction-they are a modern reality. There are two primary types of these devices with sounds above 140 dB causing pain. Even brief exposure to 120+ dB can result in permanent hearing damage