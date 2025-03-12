OnlyFans models in Ukraine suffer from

Ukrainian police raid OnlyFans models

Ukrainian police have begun raiding OnlyFans models after obtaining information about them from tax authorities.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Eugene Shutoff, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ Ukrainian police

Reports indicate that the raids targeted models whose information was first collected by the State Tax Service and later passed on to the Bureau of Economic Security.

A model shared that investigators searched her home in Kharkiv yesterday and allegedly knew when money would be present.

"They took my partner's laptop, flash drives, and $200,000 that was in the house. I had planned to exchange this money for hryvnias today to pay taxes for 2023. I had already arranged the exchange with the bank."

Details

OnlyFans is an internet content subscription service based in London, England. The service is popular with sex workers who produce pornography, but it also hosts the work of other content creators, such as physical fitness experts and musicians. Content on the platform is user-generated and monetized via monthly subscriptions, tips, and pay-per-view. Creators are paid 80% of these fees and earn a yearly average of $1,300. The company launched a free safe-for-work streaming platform, OFTV, in 2021. The website grew in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic; as of May 2023, OnlyFans had more than three million registered creators and 220 million registered users.

