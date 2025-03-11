Cat from Chinese temple goes viral for his high fives to visitors

A cat from the Siyuan Temple in Suzhou, China, has captivated social media with an unusual ritual - the feline blesses visitors by giving them "high fives," The South China Morning Post reports.

A video featuring the fluffy "priest," adorned with a massive gold chain, has garnered over 1.6 million views on TikTok, turning the temple into a pilgrimage site for tourists and locals alike.

The four-year-old Maine Coon, nicknamed Jellybean, belongs to a local resident named Liu. According to him, the cat loves basking in the sun near the temple and started the high-five ritual spontaneously. Visitors would hold out their hands, and Jellybean would play along. Soon, the line for his "blessings" stretched to a 30-minute wait.

"This is healing," one tourist admitted who visited three days in a row.

Social media users believe that a pat from the cat's paw may bring wealth and good luck.

The temple, built during the Yuan Dynasty (13th century), has earned a reputation as a "cat paradise," home to dozens of stray felines. Unlike them, Jellybean has an owner. Liu even livestreamed his pet's temple walks until viewers noticed that the cat had started raising his paw less frequently.

The Maine Coon is a large domesticated cat breed. One of the oldest natural breeds in North America, the breed originated in the U.S. state of Maine, where it is the official state cat. The Maine Coon is a large and social cat, commonly referred to as "the gentle giant." The Maine Coon is predominantly known for its size and dense coat of fur which helps it survive in the harsh climate of Maine. The Maine Coon is often cited as having "dog-like" characteristics.

