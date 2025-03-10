Family dachshund mauls baby to death in her sleep

World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Family dachshund mauls sleeping baby to death
In Seversk (Tomsk region of Russia), a family dachshund mauled a sleeping baby to death in her crib during the night. A criminal case has been opened for negligent homicide.

Photo: Designed by Freepik by freepik is licensed under Public domian
"During the night of March 10 this year, in an apartment on Kommunistichesky Avenue, a pet dachshund bit a baby girl born in 2025 while she was sleeping in her crib. Her mother later found the child's lifeless body with multiple bite wounds," officials with the Investigative Committee said.

The baby was born on February 10, 2025, into a well-off family. As soon as the infant was brought home, the dachshund began showing aggression and jealousy toward the child.

To prevent incidents, the girl's parents decided to keep the dog tied up indoors. However, on the night of March 10, 2025, the father took the dog out for a walk and forgot to tie it up before bed. The dachshund killed the infant.

The one-month-old babygirl died of asphyxiation. The dog first pinned down and suffocated the baby before biting her.

Details

The dachshund, also known as the wiener dog or sausage dog, badger dog and doxie, is a short-legged, long-bodied, hound-type dog breed. The dog may be smooth-haired, wire-haired, or long-haired, with varied coloration. The dachshund was bred to scent, chase, and flush out badgers and other burrow-dwelling animals. The miniature dachshund was bred to hunt small animals such as rabbits. The dachshund was ranked 9th in registrations with the American Kennel Club in 2022.

