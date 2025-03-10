Family dachshund mauls baby to death in her sleep

In Seversk (Tomsk region of Russia), a family dachshund mauled a sleeping baby to death in her crib during the night. A criminal case has been opened for negligent homicide.

"During the night of March 10 this year, in an apartment on Kommunistichesky Avenue, a pet dachshund bit a baby girl born in 2025 while she was sleeping in her crib. Her mother later found the child's lifeless body with multiple bite wounds," officials with the Investigative Committee said.

The baby was born on February 10, 2025, into a well-off family. As soon as the infant was brought home, the dachshund began showing aggression and jealousy toward the child.

To prevent incidents, the girl's parents decided to keep the dog tied up indoors. However, on the night of March 10, 2025, the father took the dog out for a walk and forgot to tie it up before bed. The dachshund killed the infant.

The one-month-old babygirl died of asphyxiation. The dog first pinned down and suffocated the baby before biting her.

