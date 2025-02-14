On February 14, when the world celebrates St. Valentine’s Day, Moscow's Riviera Shopping Mall put on a spectacular show by dropping more than 99,000 balloons from underneath the mall dome. The balloons had been secured in the heart-shaped net underneath the dome.

Organizers noted that the balloons were made from 100% natural latex.

Additionally, the shopping mall hid gift certificates inside some of the balloons, allowing lucky shoppers to pop them and claim prizes from various stores.

However, the event led to unexpected chaos. For nearly two hours, visitors at the Riviera Mall struggled to leave the parking lot due to congestion caused by the balloon drop. Many complained of feeling unwell due to carbon monoxide exposure, with some stuck in their cars alongside children.

“We’re suffocating, cars aren’t moving, kids are breathing this gas, and there are people everywhere,” frustrated users wrote online.

In Russia, attitudes toward St. Valentine’s Day are mixed. Many people, especially younger generations and urban residents, embrace the holiday, exchanging gifts, flowers, and romantic gestures. Shopping malls, restaurants, and entertainment venues often organize themed events and promotions. However, the holiday is not officially recognized by the government, and in some regions, local authorities and religious figures discourage its celebration, viewing it as a Western influence that contradicts traditional Russian and Orthodox Christian values. Some schools and public institutions have even banned Valentine’s Day celebrations in favor of promoting Russian family-centered holidays like the Day of Family, Love, and Fidelity on July 8.