In the Strait of Magellan, a humpback whale swallowed and then spat out a 24-year-old Chilean man who was floating in an inflatable boat. His father was staying nearby and captured the incident on video.

According to El País, the incident took place on February 8 in the far south of Chile. The man first felt a blow to his back, which knocked him out of the boat. Then, he found himself inside a slimy cavity and felt a strong suction force. The Chilean couldn't understand what had happened until he was thrown back to the surface. It was reported that he was unharmed.

In an interview with the publication, the man admitted that during the incident, he remembered Pinocchio, who was also swallowed by a whale.