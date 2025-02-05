In Iran, a woman climbed onto the hood of a police car naked in protest.

Footage shared on social media shows a naked woman climbing onto a police vehicle in protest in the city of Mashhad.

The video also captures the moment of confrontation between the woman and law enforcement officers.

Iranian media have not provided any coverage for the incident. It remains unknown what happened to the woman.

Women's rights in Iran are heavily restricted by the country's legal and social framework, which is based on Islamic law. Women face limitations in areas such as dress codes, marriage, divorce, and political participation. The mandatory hijab law requires women to cover their hair and dress modestly in public, with violators facing penalties. Women have fewer legal rights in family matters, such as custody and inheritance, and require a male guardian’s permission for certain activities, including travel. Despite these restrictions, Iranian women actively participate in protests and advocacy efforts, demanding greater freedoms and equal rights. In recent years, crackdowns on women's rights activists have intensified, but resistance movements continue to challenge the status quo.