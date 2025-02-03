Bianca Censori does everything Kanye West tells her to do

Someone needs to save Bianca Censori from Kanye West's madness

Kanye West’s wife, Australian model Bianca Censori, stunned everyone at the Grammy Awards by putting on an unexpected show of nudity. She arrived on the red carpet wrapped in a fur coat, only to later drop it and leave herself completely exposed.

Photo: www.flickr.com by Peter Hutchins from DC, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Kanye West

Reports have emerged revealing exactly what Kanye West was saying to his wife during her impromptu striptease.

The 47-year-old rapper and his 30-year-old wife have been at the center of controversy for years due to their bold and often bizarre public appearances. Bianca’s latest stunt in Los Angeles on Sunday has taken public outrage to a whole new level.

Kanye’s Instructions to Bianca Caught on Camera

Footage from the event shows Kanye West giving Bianca instructions, with her following his every word. After each command, she executed the next step and exposed herself stark naked. She was wearing what appeared to be a fully see-through dress, but it appeared that Bianca was stark naked indeed.

A now-viral video shared by CBS Mornings on TikTok captured the couple having a tense exchange while Bianca was still wearing her coat. Lip-reading expert Nicola Hickling, founder of LipReader, analyzed the footage and revealed that Kanye told Bianca to take off her outerwear and show off everything.

According to Hickling, Kanye appeared to say: “You’re going to make a scene now.” To which Bianca nodded in agreement. Kanye then reportedly continued: “Make a scene, and later I’ll explain why this all made perfect sense.” Bianca nodded once more before Kanye instructed her: “Throw it behind your back and turn around. I’ll hold you.” Bianca then allegedly told her husband: “Alright, let’s go.”

Backlash on Social Media

The reaction to Bianca’s Grammys stunt has been overwhelmingly negative, with many fans expressing deep concern for her well-being.

“Someone needs to save Bianca Censori from Kanye…” a person wrote on X.

“This isn’t even about the outfits anymore, it’s about Bianca’s well-being. How long can she keep being paraded around like this before people realize it’s gone too far? Someone needs to step in and get her away from Kanye’s chaos," another one added.

Reports from Daily Mail insiders suggest that Bianca’s friends are extremely worried about her. Sources claim Kanye is trying to turn Bianca into a radicalized version of Kim Kardashian, but unlike when Kanye was with Kim, his credibility in the fashion world has since crumbled.

A Pattern of Controversy

This latest scandal comes shortly after the couple made headlines in Venice, where Kanye was caught exposing himself on a boat ride, much to the outrage of local residents. The incident even led to a police investigation.

Those close to Bianca insist that this isn’t truly her personality, but rather the result of Kanye’s influence.

West and Censori married in December 2022. Prior to that, Kanye was married to Kim Kardashian from 2014 to 2021.

A Fundraiser Overshadowed by Chaos

Regardless of his motives, Kanye and Bianca’s behavior at the Grammys was widely seen as inappropriate. The event was meant to raise funds for wildfire relief efforts in Los Angeles, following the Pacific Palisades fires that began on January 7. How exactly Kanye and Bianca’s “nude spectacle” contributed to that cause remains a mystery.

Details

Bianca Censori (born 5 January 1995) is an Australian model. She is known for her marriage to American rapper Kanye West, whom she married in a private ceremony in December 2022. Bianca Censori was born in Melbourne, one of three daughters born to Alexandra and Elia "Leo" Censori. Her paternal grandparents, native of Giulianova, Italy, immigrated to Australia with their five children Edmondo, Eliseo, Elia, Elena, and Eris in 1960. Censori attended Melbourne's Carey Baptist Grammar School and has a bachelor's and master's degree in architecture from the University of Melbourne. She was a student of architecture at DP Toscano Architects based in Collingwood, Victoria. Censori created the Nylons Jewelry brand after graduating from high school. Censori is currently Head of Architecture at Yeezy, Kanye West's clothing and apparel company.

