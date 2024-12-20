World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian fashion model and TV presenter killed in Paris

Svetlana Savitskaya, a 34-year-old Russian model and TV presenter, died in Paris. The woman died as a car ran her over in Paris.

Photo: freepik.com by aleksandarlittlewolf, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
A friend of the deceased said that the accident happened when two cars drove towards each other and in order to avoid a head-on collision, one of the drivers swerved onto the sidewalk.

"One driver swerved abruptly and hit a pedestrian. The pedestrian was our Svetlana," the woman said.

The culprit of the accident was a 20-year-old firefighter who was driving an Audi.

Savitskaya's mother Natalia clarified that the car ended up in the oncoming lane and then skidded on a turn. According to the woman, the person responsible for the accident started helping Svetlana immediately and looked normal. The man, whose name was never revealed, was soon detained by the police.

Svetlana Savitskaya collaborated with many brands and publications, such as L'officiel, Harper's Bazaar, Glamour, Cosmopolitan. She was a frequent guest at shows of famous fashion houses such as Chanel, Balenciaga and Schiaparelli.

Savitskaya was a presenter on Russian music channels, such as RU TV, Friday!, Europa + TV, Zhara TV, MuzTV. In September, she released her last song called "Superman".

Svetlana Savitskaya will be buried in Moscow on December 23.

