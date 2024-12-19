Panoramic windows in Moscow skyscrapers burst as Arctic winter air suddenly arrives

Glass windows in luxury Moscow skyscraper complex burst as cold weather comes

Glass windows burst in Capital Towers residential complex in Moscow City. The windows burst due to the onset of very cold weather. Cold Arctic air arrived in Moscow on Thursday night, December 19, causing temperatures to drop from -8 to -19 degrees Centigrade within a few hours.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The Genji, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/ Capital Towers December 2021

The owner of one of the apartments on the 27th floor of the building posted a video showing cracks in the glass of panoramic windows of his apartment.

A two-room apartment in Capital Towers skyscrapers costs about 80 million rubles (about $780,000).

Capital Towers is a residential complex next to the Moscow City business center on the banks of the Moskva River. The complex consists of three towers, each 295 meters high. The construction of the skyscrapers began in 2017. The complex was commissioned in 2023. All three towers have their own names: River Tower, City Tower, and Park Tower.

The buildings feature five underground parking floors, spa and fitness centers, a shopping gallery, cafes, grocery stores, banks, offices, children's leisure centers, etc.

The three towers house 837 apartments.