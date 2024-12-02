Russian pranksters announce the name of dumbest politician they ever talked to

Russian pranksters Vovan (Vladimir Kuznetsov) and Lexus (Alexey Stolyarov) announced the name of the most stupid participant of their pranks.

Speaking for the podcast of Russian blogger and designer Artemy Lebedev, the pranksters said that former Prime Minister of North Macedonia Zoran Zaev was the most stupid person whom they had ever pranked.

They called the politician on behalf of former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko. The pranksters did not publish the recording of the prank call for about a year. Zoran Zaev did not even suspect that he was communicating with pranksters during that time. On the contrary, he would send them photos from meetings with other politicians in the WhatsApp messenger. Moreover, he even shared contacts of Kosovo government officials "for his friend Petro."

"This is probably the stupidest politician we have ever talked to,” Kuznetsov said.

Vovan and Lexus also said that top officials of different countries, including presidents, would often leave their phone numbers to pranksters themselves.

Zoran Zaev is a Macedonian economist and politician who served as prime minister of North Macedonia from May 2017 to January 2020, and again from August 2020 to January 2022. Prior to entering politics, he ran a private business in his hometown of Strumica. In the period 2003–2005, he was a Member of the Parliament of Macedonia, and then he ran for mayor of Strumica Municipality, a position he held for three terms, between 2005 and 2016. After the resignation of Branko Crvenkovski from the leadership of the centre-left Social Democratic Union of Macedonia in 2013, Zaev was appointed the new party leader.



Vladimir Aleksandrovich Kuznetsov (nicknamed Vovan222, born 11 November 1986) and Aleksei Vladimirovich Stolyarov (born 16 September 1987), jointly known as Vovan and Lexus, are Russian comedians noted for their prank telephone calls to prominent individuals. The duo often prank those who are critical of the Russian government or Russian foreign policy, particularly non-Russians; they have been called state actors for the Russian government or the Federal Security Service (FSB), Russia's principal security agency, a claim the comedians deny.

