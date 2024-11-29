School canteen employees dance with chunks of meat in the kitchen – Video

Russia's consumer safety watchdog Rospotrebnadzor launched an investigation into a video of school canteen employees who filed themselves dancing with chunks of meat in the kitchen with no safety equipment on.

The incident took place in the village of Shushenskoye, the Krasnoyarsk region of Russia. The video shows at least five "gross violations of sanitary norms and requirements,” the press service of the agency said.

The head of the local education department later called the incident "unacceptable." According to the official, "the ribs were disposed of and the meat was packaged. Everyone, including the headmaster, was reprimanded," ngs24.ru reports.

"The raw products can be seen in containers intended for finished products. One can clearly see that the containers are labeled as "Pastries," "Porridge," but there is raw meat in them. There is a speaker on the windowsill, which is also a violation. The employees appear wearing home clothes and street shoes, one of them is not wearing a head cover. The most obvious violation is the absence of gloves, whereas the premises are generally intended for finished products," Rospotrebnadzor said.

It was earlier reported that there was an outbreak of food poisoning among students of Krasnoyarsk School No. 76. Food service employees had Staphylococcus aureus. They did not follow sanitary requirements when preparing food.

Details

