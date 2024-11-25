Pigs attack teen girl and maul her to death when she comes to feed them

Pigs bite school girl to death as she comes to feed them

In Krasnoyarsk region of Russia, a 17-year-old schoolgirl died in a pen for pigs and cattle.

Photo: freepik.com is licensed under public domain Поросята на ферме

On the evening of November 23, an 11th-grader went to feed cattle in an outbuilding near her house in the village of Ushkanka, while her parents were away in Krasnoyarsk. Closer to midnight, the girl's underage friend found her in the pen with domestic pigs and cattle with bite wounds on her head and body. He called neighbours for help. Paramedics then confirmed the girl's death. She died from blood loss.

It is believed that an aggressive sow knocked the girl down, the girl hit her head and lost consciousness. Other pigs attacked the girl and started biting her. The animals ruptured the femoral artery on the victim's left leg, which led to profuse bleeding.

According to the victim's parents, the sow was always angry and aggressive.