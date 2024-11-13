World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Monument to Trump and metro station in his honor may appear in Moscow

In 2011, Vladimir Putin, who then served as the Prime Minister, at a meeting with Joe Biden, who then served as the Vice President, suggested breaking stereotypes and introducing a visa-free regime between Russia and the United States. Joe Biden responded positively to the idea. Needless to say that Putin's suggestion did not receive any practical development at all. 

Photo: Flickr by Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0

Many in Russia advertise the Trump agenda these days not so much in the hope for the US-Russian relations to improve, but simply because the name of the US President-elect still makes headlines all over the world.  

Moscow's PR agency Glavpiar sent an official appeal to President Putin with a proposal to reward Donald Trump for winning the election in order to improve the relations between Russia and the United States, Moskvichmag publication reports. 

They propose to declare the year 2025 the year of Donald Trump in Russia. The agency also offered Putin to consider renaming the Barrikadnaya metro station in Moscow (where the US embassy is located), to Trumpskaya in order to symbolically remove the "barricades" between the two countries.

The agency also believes that it would be a good idea to erect a monument to Donald Trump in Moscow and call it "The Golden King of Tweets."

Details

Donald John Trump (born June 14, 1946) is an American politician, media personality, and businessman who served as the 45th president of the United States from 2017 to 2021. In November 2024, he was reelected to a nonconsecutive second term as president, and is the president-elect. Trump won the 2016 presidential election as the Republican Party nominee, defeating the Democratic Party candidate, Hillary Clinton, while losing the popular vote, and became the first U.S. president without prior military or government service. The Mueller investigation later determined that Russia interfered in the 2016 election to help Trump. His campaign positions were described as populist, protectionist, and nationalist. His election and policies sparked numerous protests and led to the creation of Trumpism: a political movement. Trump promoted conspiracy theories and made many false and misleading statements during his campaigns and presidency, to a degree unprecedented in American politics. Many of his comments and actions have been characterized as racially charged, racist, and misogynistic.

