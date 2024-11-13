World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Chef, journalist and TV presenter suddenly dies after cooking in Belgrade

Famous Russian journalist, chef and TV presenter Alexey Zimin died. He was 52. The reason for the journalist's death remains unknown.

Photo: freepik.com by valeria_aksakova, PDM

Alexey Zimin was born in Dubna, a suburban town near Moscow, on December 13, 1971. He held the position of deputy editor-in-chief of Afisha Magazine. Zimin also founded Afisha Eda food publication and served as editor-in-chief of Afisha Mir, GQ and Gourmet magazines.

The journalist hosted "Cooking with Alexey Zimin" show on NTV channel organised and organised food festivals. Zimin also opened several cafes, bars and restaurants.

In 2015, Zimin moved from Russia to London. In the UK, he opened a Russian restaurant and a magazine of the same name, Zima. At the same time, he hosted a series of programs about British food. Zimin published several cook books.

According to his relatives, Alexey Zimin was not sick. His death came as a complete surprise to everyone, because just a couple of days ago he was preparing dinner in Belgrade.

The journalist would have turned 53 in a month. He is survived by his wife Tatyana and three children — daughter Varvara, sons Pavel and Nikola.

