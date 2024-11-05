Ice hockey player died after having a fight in a pub

Hockey player dies after pub fight

A hockey player of Abakan Metallurg, Artem Tortochakov, died after a fight in a pub, RIA Novosti reports with reference to a source at law enforcement agencies.

Photo: Press service of HC Avangard by Dmitry Loshkarev

On the night of November 3, Tortochakov had a fight with a 25-year-old man, as a result of which the ice hockey player received several punches and kicks to the head. The athlete was hospitalized with a traumatic brain injury, but doctors could not save him.

The hockey player died on November 3, 2024.

"He was not just a player, he was the soul of our club,” Abakan Metallurg said in a statement.

The suspect in the beating of the hockey player was detained.

Details

