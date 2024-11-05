World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Ice hockey player died after having a fight in a pub

Hockey player dies after pub fight
Society

A hockey player of Abakan Metallurg, Artem Tortochakov, died after a fight in a pub, RIA Novosti reports with reference to a source at law enforcement agencies.

Hockey player dies after pub fight
Photo: Press service of HC Avangard by Dmitry Loshkarev

On the night of November 3, Tortochakov had a fight with a 25-year-old man, as a result of which the ice hockey player received several punches and kicks to the head. The athlete was hospitalized with a traumatic brain injury, but doctors could not save him.

The hockey player died on November 3, 2024.

"He was not just a player, he was the soul of our club,” Abakan Metallurg said in a statement.

The suspect in the beating of the hockey player was detained.

Details

Ice hockey (or simply hockey in North America) is a team sport played on ice skates, usually on an ice skating rink with lines and markings specific to the sport. It belongs to a family of sports called hockey. Two opposing teams use ice hockey sticks to control, advance, and shoot a vulcanized rubber hockey puck into the other team's net. Each goal is worth one point. The team with the highest score after an hour of playing time is declared the winner; ties are broken in overtime or a shootout. In a formal game, each team has six skaters on the ice at a time, barring any penalties, including a goaltender. It is a full contact game and one of the more physically demanding team sports.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Australian emu escapes into cold Russian woods
Society
Australian emu escapes into cold Russian woods Видео 
The American Economy is Totally Fine…For Seriously, You Guise!
Columnists
The American Economy is Totally Fine…For Seriously, You Guise!
Popular
What Russia gains and loses as Americans vote to elect their new president

In addition to promises regarding domestic policy, the candidates in the current US presidential elections have released indicative statements about their attitude to major international conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East

The future of US-Russian relations becomes clear
USA holds 'very interesting' 60th elections
USA's 60th presidential election: 'It’s going to be interesting'
Direct lightning strike kills football player in Peru
Turn The Page - Good Writers, Bad Speeches & Cocktail Conversationalists
Turn The Page - Good Writers, Bad Speeches & Cocktail Conversationalists Guy Somerset Slovak Prime Minister appears on Russian TV accusing NATO and EU of supporting Ukraine Lyuba Lulko Israel, Genocide, and the Curse of Unchecked Power Peter Baofu
Ukraine uses Spanish drone to attack apartment building in Belgorod
Ice hockey player died after having a fight in a pub
NATO weapons destroyed in Odessa, Kyiv continues to fight for PR and hype
NATO weapons destroyed in Odessa, Kyiv continues to fight for PR and hype
Last materials
Hockey player dies after pub fight
Ukrainian drone crashes into apartment building in Belgorod
The future of US-Russian relations becomes clear
USA holds 'very interesting' 60th elections
Several football players collapse as lightning strikes during match in Peru
Turn The Page - Good Writers, Bad Speeches & Cocktail Conversationalists
The American Economy is Totally Fine…For Seriously, You Guise!
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief: Russian Army on its most powerful offensive
Tim Walz — Chinese Liberator, War Hero, Renegade Outlaw
Why Does Kamala Harris Hate Black Men?
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.