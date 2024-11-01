World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Man goes to fight in Ukraine after stealing bottle of vodka

A resident of Syktyvkar is going to serve in the zone of the special military operation after stealing a bottle of vodka. The man stole it from a grocery store, became a defendant in a criminal case and agreed to sign a contract for military service.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Mbdortmund is licensed under GNU Free Documentation License

The 39-year-old man, named only as Vitaly, had a hangover in the morning of October 27. He went to the nearest grocery store to get a "remedy." He took a small bottle of vodka from a shelf and went home without paying for it.

Store employees noticed the missing bottle, looked through CCTV footage and called the police that found the man quickly.

The man may have served an administrative punishment for stealing a bottle of vodka worth 200 rubles. However, he already had a criminal record for petty theft.

Prosecutors filed a criminal case against the previously convicted man. Investigators offered Vitaly to sign a contract and go Ukraine to fight as part of the special military operation. The man agreed.

As Vitaly told the police, he had mixed feelings: on the one hand, he had previously thought about going to Ukraine to fight, but on the other hand, he was very outraged by the fact that he was offered to sign a contract for stealing 200 rubles (about $2).

Syktyvkar is the capital city of the Komi Republic in Russia, as well as its largest city. It is also the administrative center of the Syktyvkar Urban Okrug. Until 1930, it was known as Ust-Sysolsk, after the Sysola River. Syktyvkar is located on the Sysola River, which is the origin of its former name Ust-Sysolsk. The city is located close to where the Sysola joins the larger Vychegda River, which is itself a branch of the Northern Dvina. It is believed that the city was founded in 1586 as a settlement Ust-Sysola.

