Russian woman with biggest lips found dead in sewer

Blogger with biggest lips found dead in sewer

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by padonak39, CC BY 3.0

Kristina Ray (real name Kristina Kozhevnikova), the former holder of the title "Biggest Lips in Russia" went missing in Sochi. The woman stopped communicating with friends and family on September 28.

Kristina's relatives told the police that she had suffered from drug addiction for a long time. A few days before her disappearance, Kristina found out that they wanted to put her in a rehab clinic. The police were able to find out that on the day of her disappearance, the woman went to get drugs. She was 35.

At 22, Kristina Ray made an entry into the Guinness Book of Records as the owner of biggest lips. The woman had repeatedly enlarged her lips, but later removed the fillers and returned to her previous appearance.

She wrote on her social pages that she had had plastic surgeries due to "personal hang-ups, crazy ideas and glitches associated with childhood psychological traumas." She also said that "it is better to have no fame at all than to become famous for such craze.”

"The 21st century is amazing. In the past, one could become famous by finding a vaccine for a disease, discovering a new chemical element or building the first computer, but now it is enough to be a mentally crippled person with huge dumplings instead of lips," Ray wrote on her social pages.

Kristina Ray (real name Kristina Kozhevnikova) was born in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk. She lived in St. Petersburg for many years and moved to Sochi several years ago. According to LizaAlert search squad of the Krasnodar Territory, her whereabouts have been unknown since September 28, 2024.