Musical road markings appear on Russian highway

Russia's first musical marking appeared on a section of the M-11 Neva Highway (connects Moscow and St. Petersburg). When driving along the 653rd kilometer of the highway at the permitted speed, motorists can hear a fragment of the world-famous Kalinka Malinka song.

Musical markings will prevent drivers from falling asleep at the wheel. They will encourage them to concentrate on the road when approaching an accident-prone section, for instance. The musical markings will serve an important purpose to reduce the number of car accidents.

Such markings have not been used on Russian roads before, the press service of Avtodor (Russian Highways) said.

Specialists of Avtodor's subsidiary, Avtodor-Engineering LLC, developed special software that helped convert road marking lines into music notes. This is the first software in Russia that made it possible to calculate the required parameters to create a musical effect when driving along the marking lines at a set speed.