Pop MMA fighter Nabi Nabiev faces seven years in prison for assaulting another pop fighter

Notorious pop MMA fighter Nabi Nabiev faces seven years in prison for assaulting another pop fighter, Arkady Osipyan. Law enforcement officers detained Nabi Nabiev at a Moscow airport as he was returning from filming a sports reality show.

Photo: unsplash.com by Солал Охайон, CC0

Law-enforcers told Nabiev that Osipyan filed a statement against him after the fight. Nabiev was charged with hooliganism and placed under house arrest.

Nabiev's upcoming fights have been canceled. In April 2024, Nabi Nabiev was expelled from Hardcore Fighting after he started a mass brawl at one of the shows. Then the promotion terminated the contract with Nabi and kicked him out for unsportsmanlike behaviour. Nabiev thus ended up in the reality show of another promotion in Thailand.

In 2023, Nabi performed three times at Hardcore MMA tournaments and won all three fights. In July, Nabiev defeated Khamzat Magomadov and became the new bantamweight champion of the league. In April 2024, he attended a tournament of the organization and became one of the main headliners of the event, although he was not on the card.

In the main event, Arkady Osipyan defeated Ali Heybati. The losing fighter hit his opponent from behind, and Osipyan attacked Heybati with insults. Nabiev joined in and insulted Osipyan.

A scuffle ensued, fighters from Nabiev's team jumped into the cage and started beating Arkady, but security calmed them down. As soon as Osipyan left the cage, Nabi's team caught up with him and attacked the fighter again. Nabiev was more zealous than the others.

After the mass beating, Osipyan was taken to intensive care. As soon as the fighter was discharged from hospital, he went to the police and filed a statement against Nabiev.

The Russian Boxing Federation later revoked Hardcore promotion's license for "fist fights" and "boxing" disciplines.

It goes about HC Media and Boxing Entertainment. Both organizations repeatedly violated mandatory rules and regulations. They will not longer have the right to conduct boxing fights. The league will not be able to work as a professional sports organization. Their judges will not be able to officiate tournaments, and fights will not be included in official statistics.

