Russian flight attendant names Europe's most sinful city

Society

A Russian flight attendant working for Emirates Airlines named a city in Europe that was "rolling in sin and debauchery." She posted a video on her Instagram page @sogdianashok (a social network banned in Russia; owned by Meta, a recognized extremist organization and banned in the Russian Federation).

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Juke Schweizer, CC BY-SA 4.0

According to the flight attendant, Europe's most sinful city is Amsterdam. At the same time, she noted that the capital of the Netherlands had interesting architecture. The Russian woman gave the city three stars out of ten.

Earlier, the same flight attendant named Europe's best city that she has visited. According to her, this is the capital of Portugal, Lisbon. The flight attendant gave the city 100 stars out of ten.

Amsterdam (literally, "Dam in the Amstel") is the capital and most populated city of the Netherlands. It has a population of 921,402 within the city proper, 1,457,018 in the urban area and 2,480,394 in the metropolitan area. Located in the Dutch province of North Holland, Amsterdam is colloquially referred to as the "Venice of the North", for its large number of canals, now a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

