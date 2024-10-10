Steven Seagal: 'I will fight and die for my president'

Steven Seagal ready to fight for Russia and die for Putin

Actor Steven Seagal, who became a Russian citizen in 2016, declared his readiness to fight for Russia as part of the special military operation.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Daria Aslamova

In his new documentary tentatively called "In the Name of Justice," the actor admitted that the day after Russia kicked off the special military operation in Ukraine, he wrote a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin and made sure that it would reach the Russian leader.

In the letter, Seagal noted that it would now be clear "who our true compatriots are, who our friends are, and who our enemies are.”

"I will be on the side of my president and I will fight on the side of my president," Steven Seagal said.

Seagal said that he would be ready to die for his president, if need be. Russia will win over Ukraine, because "our main strength is that we are right," he believes.

"Of course, we have best soldiers, weapons, military leaders. Ultimately, our main strength is that we are right,” Seagal said.