World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Steven Seagal: 'I will fight and die for my president'

Steven Seagal ready to fight for Russia and die for Putin
Society

Actor Steven Seagal, who became a Russian citizen in 2016, declared his readiness to fight for Russia as part of the special military operation.

Steven Seagal ready to fight for Russia and die for Putin
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Daria Aslamova

In his new documentary tentatively called "In the Name of Justice," the actor admitted that the day after Russia kicked off the special military operation in Ukraine, he wrote a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin and made sure that it would reach the Russian leader.

In the letter, Seagal noted that it would now be clear "who our true compatriots are, who our friends are, and who our enemies are.”

"I will be on the side of my president and I will fight on the side of my president," Steven Seagal said.

Seagal said that he would be ready to die for his president, if need be. Russia will win over Ukraine, because "our main strength is that we are right," he believes.

"Of course, we have best soldiers, weapons, military leaders. Ultimately, our main strength is that we are right,” Seagal said.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Russian border guards to be withdrawn from Armenia-Iran border
World
Russian border guards to be withdrawn from Armenia-Iran border
CIS Summit highlights Russia's role of a strong, dominating power
Former USSR
CIS Summit highlights Russia's role of a strong, dominating power
Popular
Serbian Presiden Vucic preferred not to send birthday congratulations to Putin this year

During eight years of his tenure, Vucic would congratulate Vladimir Putin on his birthday every year

Serbian President Vucic did not congratulate Putin on his birthday
Moscow: US politicians insult Putin out of impotence
Kamala Harris insults Putin demonstrating impotence of US elites
Hurricane Milton to make landfall as Category Six
Thirteen-year-old girl kills two-half-sisters aged two and five
CIS Summit highlights Russia's role of a strong, dominating power Lyuba Lulko Fattah-2: New generation of Iranian weapons to respond to aggressor Dmitry Plotnikov Germany falls into a trap by trying to isolate Russia and ruin its economy Oleg Artyukov
CIS Summit: Will Russia play its role of a strong and dominating power?
Putin fires Russian Ambassador to US Anatoly Antonov
Chechnya's best strike fighter killed in special operation zone
Chechnya's best strike fighter killed in special operation zone
Last materials
Serbian President Vucic signs anti-Russian declaration on Ukraine
Governor picks his nose and wipes his hand on woman official
Steven Seagal visits captured Azov fighters in DPR
Russian Ambassador to US fired after receiving death threats
Chechnya loses one of its best strike fighters in the special operation zone
CIS Summit highlights Russia's role of a strong, dominating power
Serbian President Vucic did not congratulate Putin on his birthday
Following October 7 attack, Israel causes unimaginable suffering to Gaza
Hurricane Milton may reach not yet existing Category Six
Moscow: US politicians insult Putin out of impotence
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.