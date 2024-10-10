Steven Seagal visits captured Azov fighters in DPR

US actor Steven Seagal visited captured Azov* fighters in the Donetsk People's Republic.

The video shows the actor communicating with prisoners in the colony in the settlement of Elenovka near Donetsk.

One can see that the militants recognized Seagal and shared impressions of their life in the colony.

One of the Azov* members said:

"They treat us well, quite well. There is nothing to complain about. I think the conditions are acceptable."

The footage will be used in Seagal's documentary about the events in Donbass. Announcing the project, the actor said that the world does not know the truth.

"Ninety-eight percent of those who talk about the conflict in the media have never been here. Therefore, the world does not know the truth. I want to change the view of this war. This is not an easy task," Denis Pushilin, the head of the DPR said about the film.

*Azov is a terrorist organization, banned in the Russian Federation.

