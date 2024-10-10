World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business

Steven Seagal visits captured Azov fighters in DPR

Society

US actor Steven Seagal visited captured Azov* fighters in the Donetsk People's Republic.

The video shows the actor communicating with prisoners in the colony in the settlement of Elenovka near Donetsk.

One can see that the militants recognized Seagal and shared impressions of their life in the colony.

One of the Azov* members said:

"They treat us well, quite well. There is nothing to complain about. I think the conditions are acceptable."

The footage will be used in Seagal's documentary about the events in Donbass. Announcing the project, the actor said that the world does not know the truth.

"Ninety-eight percent of those who talk about the conflict in the media have never been here. Therefore, the world does not know the truth. I want to change the view of this war. This is not an easy task," Denis Pushilin, the head of the DPR said about the film.

*Azov is a terrorist organization, banned in the Russian Federation.

Details

Steven Frederic Seagal (born April 10, 1952) is an American actor, producer, screenwriter, martial artist, and musician. A 7th-dan black belt in aikido, he began his adult life as a martial arts instructor in Japan where he became the first American to teach in an aikido dojo. He later moved to Los Angeles where he continued teaching aikido. In 1988, Seagal made his acting debut in Above the Law, which is regarded as the first American film to feature aikido in fight sequences. In 1992, he played Navy SEAL counter-terrorist expert Casey Ryback in Under Siege, a role he reprised in the sequel Under Siege 2: Dark Territory (1995). In 1994, he starred in his directorial debut film On Deadly Ground. During the latter half of the 1990s, Seagal starred in three more feature films and the direct-to-video film The Patriot. Subsequently, his career shifted to mostly direct-to-video productions. He has since appeared in films and reality shows, most notably as the main villain in Robert Rodriguez's Machete (2010), and Steven Seagal: Lawman, which depicted Seagal performing duties as a reserve deputy sheriff.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
News All >
Popular
Hurricane Milton to make landfall as Category Six

The evacuation began on Monday, October 8. Hurricane Milton is to make a landfall on Wednesday, October 10

Hurricane Milton may reach not yet existing Category Six
Serbian President Vucic did not congratulate Putin on his birthday
Serbian Presiden Vucic preferred not to send birthday congratulations to Putin this year
Kamala Harris insults Putin demonstrating impotence of US elites
Thirteen-year-old girl kills two-half-sisters aged two and five
CIS Summit highlights Russia's role of a strong, dominating power Lyuba Lulko Fattah-2: New generation of Iranian weapons to respond to aggressor Dmitry Plotnikov Germany falls into a trap by trying to isolate Russia and ruin its economy Oleg Artyukov
CIS Summit: Will Russia play its role of a strong and dominating power?
One year after October 7 Hamas attack, Gaza bombed, blockaded and bulldozed
One year after October 7 Hamas attack, Gaza bombed, blockaded and bulldozed
Last materials
Russian Ambassador to US fired after receiving death threats
Chechnya loses one of its best strike fighters in the special operation zone
CIS Summit highlights Russia's role of a strong, dominating power
Serbian President Vucic did not congratulate Putin on his birthday
Following October 7 attack, Israel causes unimaginable suffering to Gaza
Hurricane Milton may reach not yet existing Category Six
Moscow: US politicians insult Putin out of impotence
Teen girl kills her two half-sisters aged two and five
Israel and US to invade Iran not to let it build nuclear bomb
Russian border guards to be withdrawn from Armenia-Iran border
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.