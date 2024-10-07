World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia to ban quadrobers, furries and therianthropes

A law banning quadrobing is being prepared in the State Duma (the Russian Parliament).
A law banning quadrobing is being prepared in the State Duma (the Russian Parliament). The Russian authorities thus intend to outlaw any activities that propagandise the movement in general.

Russia to ban quad robing and all forms of animal behaviour imitation
Photo: https://www.flickr.com/photos/dmuth/15064304981/in/set-72157646565355118 by Дуглас Мут is licensed under https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/en:Creative_Commons

Tatyana Butskaya, one of the law-makers, said that the measure would affect advertising in media and on the Internet. The law will ban all forms of imitation of animal behavior. For example, it will be illegal to walk people dressed as animals (cats, dogs, foxes, etc.), to walk them on leash and with muzzles on, to feed them from bowls, etc.

Quadrobing has been quite popular in different countries of the world lately. In addition to quadrobbers, there are other animal-obsessed subcultures, such as furries and therianthropes.

  • Quadrobers imitate animal behaviour by simulating their movements and sounds. They also wear clothing elements such as animal masks, ears, paws and tails.
  • Furries are fascinated by animals with human characteristics.
  • Therianthropes believe that they were born in the wrong body because they have the soul of an animal.

