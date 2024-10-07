A law banning quadrobing is being prepared in the State Duma (the Russian Parliament). The Russian authorities thus intend to outlaw any activities that propagandise the movement in general.
Tatyana Butskaya, one of the law-makers, said that the measure would affect advertising in media and on the Internet. The law will ban all forms of imitation of animal behavior. For example, it will be illegal to walk people dressed as animals (cats, dogs, foxes, etc.), to walk them on leash and with muzzles on, to feed them from bowls, etc.
Quadrobing has been quite popular in different countries of the world lately. In addition to quadrobbers, there are other animal-obsessed subcultures, such as furries and therianthropes.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
On the night of Monday, October 7, a powerful fire broke out at an oil depot in the city of Feodosia, Crimea. Traffic on some streets was blocked. Residents heard several powerful explosions.