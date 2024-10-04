World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
American citizen faces up to 15 years in Russian prison for fighting for Ukraine
Society

A 72-year-old American citizen faces up to 15 years in prison in the Russian Federation for mercenary activities for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. For more than two years, the man swore that he was a peace-loving individual, a big fan of Russia. He then changed his tune.

Photo: www.flickr.com by Министерство обороны Украины, CC BY-SA 2.0

Stephen James Hubbard of Michigan was taken captive back in May 2022. The American gave tearful interviews on camera saying that he was a civilian who lived in Izyum with his wife Inna, but then ended up at the front by accident.

Russian soldiers did not believe the American. It turned out that he went to fight for Ukraine in a tank and served as a sergeant in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The US fighter was brought to court in Moscow. The man delivered a passionate speech in which he said that he despised Russia.

Hubbard now awaits sentencing and faces up to 15 years in prison.

Details

Izium or Izyum is a city on the Donets River in Kharkiv Oblast, eastern Ukraine. It serves as the administrative center of Izium Raion and Izium urban hromada. It is about 120 kilometres (75 mi) southeast of the administrative center of the oblast, Kharkiv. Izium has a population of 44,979 (2022 estimate), making it the second-most populous city in Kharkiv Oblast behind Kharkiv proper. It has held economic significance for centuries due to its position as a transportation link between Kharkiv and the Donbas region to the southeast.

