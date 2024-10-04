72-year-old US citizen may end up in Russian prison for 15 years for serving for Ukraine

A 72-year-old American citizen faces up to 15 years in prison in the Russian Federation for mercenary activities for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. For more than two years, the man swore that he was a peace-loving individual, a big fan of Russia. He then changed his tune.

Stephen James Hubbard of Michigan was taken captive back in May 2022. The American gave tearful interviews on camera saying that he was a civilian who lived in Izyum with his wife Inna, but then ended up at the front by accident.

Russian soldiers did not believe the American. It turned out that he went to fight for Ukraine in a tank and served as a sergeant in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The US fighter was brought to court in Moscow. The man delivered a passionate speech in which he said that he despised Russia.

Hubbard now awaits sentencing and faces up to 15 years in prison.

