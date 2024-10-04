World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Gypsy camp stuck in one elevator

Society

In Novosibirsk, a gypsy camp got stuck in an elevator of a multi-story apartment building.

Residents noticed a suspicious man who was trying to open elevator doors with his bare hands. When he succeeded, a group of ten people got out of the stuck elevator.

A management company urged residents not to overload the elevator and reminded that its maximum capacity was eight people.

Details

Novosibirsk is the largest city and administrative centre of Novosibirsk Oblast and the Siberian Federal District in Russia. As of the 2021 census, it had a population of 1,633,595, making it the most populous city in Siberia and the third-most populous city in Russia after Moscow and Saint Petersburg. It is also the most populous city in the Asian part of Russia. Novosibirsk is located in southwestern Siberia, on the banks of the Ob River.

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
