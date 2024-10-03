World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Little person who stole three baby kangaroos from Russian zoos arrested

Thief who steals three kangaroos from zoos turns out to be little man with unusual dream
Society

The thief who kidnapped three baby kangaroos from Russian zoos turned out to be a little person and repeated offender, 31-year-old Ivan Nekrasov from the Vologda region. During interrogation, he admitted that he stole the kangaroos to subsequently sell them.

Thief who steals three kangaroos from zoos turns out to be little man with unusual dream
Photo: freepik.com by rawpixel.com, PDM

The man has been engaged in stealing since his teenage years. He would steal mobile phones and small amounts of money. The man is less than 1.5 meters in height and he used his short stature to get into apartments and houses through cracks in doors and attic windows. In 2017, Nekrasov was caught for the first time, but he managed to escape prosecution. Two years later, he received a suspended sentence and was put on the federal wanted list.

He decided to kidnap the kangaroos after he had found buyers for the animals in advance. Having discussed the terms with them, the criminal went to Yaroslavl and Kaluga zoos.

One kidnapped baby kangaroo did not survive

Nekrasov managed to steal three baby kangaroos. Law enforcement officers found one of them in a large checkered bag that the thief had with him at the time when he was arrested on a train in the Vladimir region.

The perpetrator managed to sell one of the stolen kangaroos — the police are looking for the animal. The third baby kangaroo did not survive the ordeal and died.

The healthy baby kangaroo has already been brought back to the Yaroslavl Zoo. He remains under the supervision of veterinarians.

The criminal was detained and taken to the police station. A theft case has been opened against him.

The man told the police that he started kidnapping and selling baby kangaroos in order to buy a dream animal for himself — a rare macaque.

In the past he had tried to travel to Sochi with a crocodile. In 2020, Nekrasov brought the predator to the Ministry of Internal Affairs department to obtain a transportation permit for the animal, but the crocodile was confiscated and handed over to veterinarians.

The suspect in the kidnapping of baby kangaroos confessed to the crimes. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the 31-year-old criminal stole the first animal in the Zavolzhsky district of Yaroslavl on September 27, when a baby kangaroo named Krosh was kidnapped. He stole two more animals three days later in the Kaluga region.

As experts note, there is indeed a demand for red-and-gray wallabies (a type of kidnapped kangaroo) on the black market now, since almost no marsupials have been brought from abroad lately.

Details

A wallaby  is a small or middle-sized macropod native to Australia and New Guinea, with introduced populations in New Zealand, Hawaii, the United Kingdom and other countries. They belong to the same taxonomic family as kangaroos and sometimes the same genus, but kangaroos are specifically categorised into the four largest species of the family. The term "wallaby" is an informal designation generally used for any macropod that is smaller than a kangaroo or a wallaroo that has not been designated otherwise.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Kangaroo thief arrested
Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Mike Pompeo to Russian pranksters: We want Russia with us rather than with China
World
Mike Pompeo to Russian pranksters: We want Russia with us rather than with China Видео 
Video shows missile debris crashing down on lone man in Jericho
Hotspots and Incidents
Video shows missile debris crashing down on lone man in Jericho Видео 
Ukraine officially admits Russia's control over Vuhledar
Hotspots and Incidents
Ukraine officially admits Russia's control over Vuhledar Видео 
Popular
Iran makes Netanyahu's hands shake, and Russia needs to benefit from it

Iran's unprecedented ballistic missile attack on Israel on October 1 shocked the world. Benjamin Netanyahu's hands were shaking shook as he read out the counter threats. This is an important signal for Russia

Let's face it: Iran shows feeble power with its ballistic attack on Israel
Russian forces drop most powerful non-nuclear bomb on Volchansk
Russian forces drop FAB-9000 bomb on Ukrainian positions in Volchansk
Mike Pompeo tells Russian pranksters what the future of US-Russian relations will be like
Air passenger films Iranian missiles flying towards Israel from airplane window
Let's face it: Iran shows feeble power with its ballistic attack on Israel Lyuba Lulko Yars nuclear deterrent missile designed to cool Western hot heads Dmitry Plotnikov Germany falls into a trap by trying to isolate Russia and ruin its economy Oleg Artyukov
Airplane with president on board forced to land in Mexico due to malfunction
Iran and Israel exchange threats of further attacks and retaliatory blows
Israel declares UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres persona non grata
Israel declares UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres persona non grata
Last materials
Thief who steals three kangaroos from zoos turns out to be little man with unusual dream
Russia drops three-ton high-explosive aerial bomb on Ukrainian positions in Kursk region
Let's face it: Iran shows feeble power with its ballistic attack on Israel
Airplane with president on board circles for hours before landing due to malfunction
Russian forces drop most powerful non-nuclear bomb on Volchansk
In Kamchatka, locals and rescuers help four killer whales escape from shallow waters
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres banned from entering Israel
Mike Pompeo to Russian pranksters: We want Russia with us rather than with China
Moment of Iranian missile attack as seen from airplane window
Ukraine officially admits Russia's control over Vuhledar
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.