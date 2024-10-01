Three baby kangaroos stolen in Central Russia in three days

Two six-month-old kangaroos were stolen from a bird park in the Kaluga region of Russia. Perpetrators entered the park on September 30 at night and "cut the fence down,” the park director said.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Australiavisa, CC BY-SA 4.0

A criminal case has been opened into the theft.

Krosh kangaroo stolen from Yaroslavl Zoo

A similar incident earlier took place in the city of Yaroslavl. On September 27 at night, a baby kangaroo named Krosh disappeared from the Yaroslavl Zoo. The animal could not escape from the enclosure on its own, a zoo representative said.

Unknown persons climbed over the fence of the enclosure, damaged the netting of the room where the baby kangaroo was kept and stole the animal. Surveillance cameras were not working at the moment when the animal was stolen as the power cable was damaged.

Krosh was born last winter. The baby kangaroo began to peek out of his mother's pouch in spring. He began to walk around the enclosure on his own in July.

The theft of baby kangaroos in Kaluga and Yaroslavl is "most likely a commercial order from a private individual,” General Director of the Great Moscow Circus Edgard Zapashny said.

