Heartbroken and drunken man goes on shooting spree in Krasnoyarsk

Man starts shooting at parked cars after breaking up with his ex-wife

Gunshots were heard in the afternoon of September 6 near School No. 66 in Krasnoyarsk. Frightened locals called emergency services. Police and units of Russian National Guard quickly arrived at the scene and cordoned off the building.

The shooter was soon found and detained.

Special forces stormed his apartment as the man refused to open the door to let law-enforcers in. He locked himself on the balcony and shouted that he had nothing to lose.

It became known later that the man started shooting his gun after a breakup with his ex-wife. The 31-year-old man named only as Yuri drank too much and broke into the apartment where he used to live with his wife. The woman was not home, but when she returned, she found her drunken ex at her place and escaped after having a fight with him. The man then grabbed a shotgun and started shooting towards a parking lot nearby. No one was hurt.

Details

