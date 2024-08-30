Chechen President Kadyrov responds to rumours about his health

Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of the Chechen Republic, commented on rumours about his health problems.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by press service of the Russian President

According to the Chechen president, his health is “all right”.

“I undergo total repairs every three months, and major repairs every six months. Doctors say that my body is like that of a young guy," Ramzan Kadyrov said.

Rumours about his health problems emerge every time he gains a little weight and then loses it.

“We need to do a survey, how many kilograms one should weigh, and how many kilograms one should maintain,” he joked.

In early August, the Chechen president responded to reports about his worsening condition, stating that he was absolutely healthy. In his opinion, it is the West that generates rumours about his illnesses in the media.

"I observe all religious norms, I eat healthy," the head of the Chechen Republic said. Kadyrov also indicated that he works out regularly. The politician said that doctors only found a decrease in vitamin D in his body.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he would like to have more soldiers like Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov.

Details

Ramzan Akhmatovich Kadyrov (born 5 October 1976) is a Russian politician and current Head of the Chechen Republic. He was formerly affiliated with the Chechen independence movement, through his father who was the separatist-appointed mufti of Chechnya. He is a colonel general in the Russian military. Kadyrov is the son of former Chechen President Akhmad Kadyrov, who switched sides in the Second Chechen War by offering his service to Vladimir Putin's administration in Russia and became Chechen president in 2003. Akhmad Kadyrov was assassinated in May 2004.



Chechnya officially the Chechen Republic, is a republic of Russia. It is situated in the North Caucasus of Eastern Europe, between the Caspian Sea and Black Sea. The republic forms a part of the North Caucasian Federal District, and shares land borders with Georgia to its south; with the Russian republics of Dagestan, Ingushetia, and North Ossetia–Alania to its east, north, and west; and with Stavropol Krai to its northwest.

