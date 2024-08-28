Mother of Pavel Durov's three children sues him in Switzerland

Irina Bolgar, who claims to be the mother of Pavel Durov's three children, has filed lawsuits against him in Switzerland, Forbes reports.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by HarmonyCorruption, CC BY-SA 4.0

In the lawsuit, which was filed in Geneva in March 2023, Bolgar claimed that Telegram CEO Pavel Durov physically abused one of their children. Shortly thereafter, she filed a civil lawsuit for custody of the child. According to Bolgar's lawyer, Durov did not challenge the court's decision on the custody case, which was made in the woman's favor.

Bolgar filed the lawsuits several months after Pavel Durov stopped paying her alimony in the amount of 150,000 euros per month. The case for non-payment of alimony is still pending.

Earlier, Forbes wrote that Bolgar gave copies of the children's birth certificates, Durov's recognition of paternity, as well as notarized translations of those documents into French and English.

Pavel Durov's brother Nikolai put on wanted list

Meanwhile, Pavel Durov's brother, Nikolai Durov, was put on wanted list in France, Politico said.

According to the publication, arrest warrants were issued in France on March 25 for Pavel and Nikolai Durov. This happened after the Paris prosecutor's office's cybercrime department conducted an investigation into child pornography on Telegram.

Nikolai Durov took part in the works to create VKontakte and Telegram social media. He also works as a research fellow at the Russian Academy of Sciences in St. Petersburg.

Pavel Valeryevich Durov is a Russian business executive, entrepreneur, and investor who is a co-founder and the chief executive officer of Telegram Messenger Inc. and a co-founder of social networking site VK (short for its original name VKontakte; Russian: ВКонтакте, meaning InContact). Since 2021, he has held citizenship in four countries: Russia, Saint Kitts and Nevis, the United Arab Emirates, and France. Durov was listed on the Forbes Billionaires List in 2023, with a net worth of $11.5 billion.

Nikolai Valeryevich Durov is a Russian-Kittitian programmer and mathematician. He is the elder brother of Pavel Durov, with whom he founded the social networking site VK and later Telegram Messenger. Nikolai is the son of Valery Durov, a Doctor of Philological Sciences and a professor of philology during Nikolai's time at Saint Petersburg State University. As a youth, he reportedly could read at an adult level by age three and solve cubic equations by age eight.