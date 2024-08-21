Video: Son shoots his father dead accidentally at shooting range

World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Son accidentally shoots his proud father at shooting range – Video
An 11th-grader accidentally shot his father at a shooting range in the Moscow suburban town of Reutov. The accident happened when the man wanted to take a photo of his son with a rifle.

The tragedy happened at a shooting range of a gun store on Pobedy Street. The father wanted to catch a close-up of his son's face as the latter was shooting from a rifle. At one point the man waved his hand, but the teenager took his gesture as a signal to fire. He was wearing protective headphones and did not hear anything. On the contrary, his father asked his son not to shoot as he wanted to run to the other side of the room.

The man died on the spot. Doctors took his son away in a state of shock.

The Moscow Region Investigative Committee opened a criminal case into the accident. The administrator of the shooting range was detained on suspicion of providing unsafe services.

Reutov is a town in Moscow Oblast, Russia, located east of Moscow. Population: 113,871 (2021 Census); 87,314 (2010 Russian census).

