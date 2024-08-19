Elon Musk denies gifting Cybertruck to Chechen President Kadyrov

Elon Musk called a person "retarded" on social media for assuming that the billionaire gifted a Cybertruck vehicle to Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov.

"Are you seriously so retarded that you think I donated a Cybertruck to a Russian general? Yet another example of how much the legacy media lies," Musk wrote.

Earlier, Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov posted a video of him driving a Cybertruck with a machine gun mounted on the trunk of the vehicle. The head of Chechnya said that he received the electric vehicle from Musk and promised to send it to the combat zone in Ukraine.