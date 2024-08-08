Andrei Arshavin's ex-wife has her nose dissolved due to autoimmune disease

Andrei Arshavin's ex-wife Alisa lost her nose almost completely. Her nose cartilages dissolved due to an autoimmune disease.

The woman tried to restore her face for several years. Doctors were unable to help her reconstruct the nose until she finally contacted a St. Petersburg plastic surgeon. The doctor shared the results of his work on his social media pages.

The surgeon, Denis Agapov, is an associate professor at the plastic surgery department of PSPbSMU. Arshavin's ex-wife came to him with dissolved tissues of the nose. There was no cartilage in the nose area of the woman's face. She only had a small scar in the middle of the face.

It took the doctor 18 months to conduct painstaking reconstruction works. The woman underwent nine surgeries.

The most difficult task was to restore soft tissue. The skin for the new nose was taken from the nasolabial folds, and the cartilage was borrowed from the woman's rib and ear.

The woman's nose has already acquired the correct silhouette. Andrei Arshavin'a ex-wife will still have to undergo three stages of plastic surgery to have her elegant female nose back.