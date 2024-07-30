Video shows tornado throwing four training aircraft around

A tornado threw four training aircraft around at the airport of Nizhnekamsk. Squally winds ripped the lining off warehouse and hangar buildings, knocked down trees and caused a section of a concrete fence to tumble down.

Two airport employees were hurt.

The Republic of Tatarstan is bracing for thunderstorms, winds up to 24 meters per second, downpours and hail in the next 24 hours, emergency services say.

Nizhnekamsk is a 242,000-strong city in Tatarstan, Russia. The city is located to the south of the Kama River between the cities of Naberezhnye Chelny and Chistopol.