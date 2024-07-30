World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Sperm donor king Pavel Durov has over 100 children all over the world

Elon Musk jokes about Pavel Durov's sperm donation stories

Society

Pavel Durov, the founder Telegram and VKontakte social network, said that as a sperm donor, he had more than 100 children in 12 countries.

Photo: https://vk.com/durov by Pavel Durov's VK account is licensed under public doman

Fifteen years ago, Durov decided to help an infertile friend of his. Yet, Durov's genetic material allegedly turned out to be so good that doctors persuaded him to continue donating sperm.

When Pavel Durov made his first sperm donation, he had already been in charge of VKontakte for three years. He decided to help his friend, and then the head of the clinic allegedly told Pavel that his "high-quality donor material” was very rare. The doctor urged the It genius to donate more so he could anonymously help more couples.

Durov claims that he has not donated sperm for years now. However, he knows that at least one clinic in Moscow stores his frozen genetic material.

The entrepreneur also said that he wanted to open his DNA code so that his biological children could find each other more easily.

Durov also intends to change public attitude towards sperm donation as something marginal and inspire more healthy men to donate their genetic material to help families who have difficulty conceiving.

Four days earlier, Durov's girlfriend from St. Petersburg, Irina Bolgar, said that she had given birth to Pavel Durov's two sons and a daughter.

The creator of Telegram did not comment on Bolgar's remarks, nor did he ever mention their relationship.

Elon Musk jokes about Pavel Durov's children

Pavel Durov is not the only famous entrepreneur who has many children. Elon Musk has 11 children (his first child passed away in infancy). Unlike Durov, Musk had children the old-fashioned way, although surrogate mothers had to be involved in a number of cases too.

Elon Musk's first wife, writer Justine Wilson, gave birth to six of his children. Singer Grimes gave birth to three other children. Musk's children have extremely exotic names: Techno Mechanicus, Exa Dark Saidiriel, and X Æ A-12 (pronounced X-Ash-A-Twelve, or X-Ash-Archangel). The entrepreneur also has three children from his subordinate, special projects director at Neuralink, Shivon Zilis. The name and gender of his last child, whose birth became known in June 2024, is unknown.

Elon Musk responded to the news about the number of Pavel Durov's biological children by posting a joke on X social network (former Twitter).

""Rookie numbers lmao” — Genghis Khan," Elon Musk wrote.

Legend has it that the founder of the Mongol Empire, Genghis Khan, had about 600 children.

