Russian most beautiful biker MotoTanya killed because of her Turkish friend's fault

Society

Russian biker and blogger MotoTanya (real name Tatyana Ozolina) died due to the fault of a Turkish biker blogger who was on a trip with Tatyana.

Photo: flickr.com by Zach Dischner, CC BY 2.0

The accident occurred when Onur Obut, a Turkish blogger, crashed into Tatyana from behind. MotoTanya's bike crashed into the road safety barrier, the woman hit her head and was killed on the scene. The Turkish man was hospitalised, he remains in intensive care.

According to Tatyana Ozolina's relatives, "the most beautiful biker” did not crash into a truck, as Turkish media earlier reported. Moreover, she was driving at a low speed and slowed down in front of the truck.

Onur Obut was following her at a high speed, he crashed into the blogger from behind, and they both crashed into into the safety barrier.

Tanya left for Turkey on a motorcycle with a subscriber. The blogger auctioned her old bike on social networks, and MotoTanya ended up taking the winner, a young man, on the trip. However, the auction winter did not go for a ride with MotoTanya the day when she died. The motorbike that the man won broke and he stayed in the hotel. Turkish biker blogger Onur Obut invited MotoTanya to go for a ride together. A few hours before her death, MotoTanya posted a photo of a small glass of Turkish tea with the view of the city of Izmir in the background.

MotoTanya's 13-year-old son is now in Moscow with her parents: his grandparents came from the Omsk region to look after him during the trip.

MotoTanya in the rain
