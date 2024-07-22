Two women killed in fire in House of Horror in Dagestan

In Makhachkala, Dagestan, two young women were killed in a fire that started in a quest room of the House of Horror.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by DonSimon, PDM

The quest game was taking place in the basement of a building. Three people were taking part in the quest game. Two of them were killed in the fire. The third one, a young man, was hospitalised with severe burns.

The fire started when a "Texas chainsaw maniac” from the quest game doused one of the women with kerosene and lit a lighter to scare her. The stunt got out of control and 25-year-old Madina caught fire. The actor ran away and left all the participants to die in the "House of Horror”.

According to relatives of the victims, two other participants of the game rushed to extinguish the fire. The man, named as Said, took off his T-shirt and tried to fight the fire with it, but the flames were too strong. The fire extinguisher was nowhere near. It was impossible for the people to find a way out because of the maze. Said tried to break a small window in the basement, but he could not remove the bars.

Rescuers later found three bodies in the quest room. One of the women was dead, the other one died later at hospital. Said remains in intensive care — he has suffered burns to 50 percent of his body.

The "Texas maniac,” according to eyewitnesses, pretended to run outside for help and never returned. According to the game script, there was supposed to be another animator playing Pennywise. It is being clarified whether he was in the quest room at the time of the fire.

There was no fire safety system in the basement, no inspections were carried out there either.

One of the victims was identified as 25-year-old Madina. She was a fitness instructor in Makhachkala. Madina was on a quest with her friend Asiyat and her husband Said. She was handcuffed to a chair and frightened with a chainsaw. She died in hospital this morning with 97% burns to her body.

The other victim was identified as 19-year-old Asiyat. She burned alive in the Makhachkala "House of Horrors” five days after her own wedding. The woman got married on July 16. She posted a video from her wedding just before going on the horror quest with her 20-year-old husband Said.

Asiyat was a daughter of the chief doctor of the republican children's dental clinic. She worked as an orthodontist.

The employees of the "House of Horror” would chain clients into chairs and put them in cages. The task was to get out. There was only one script for the game, and guests would handcuffed every time.