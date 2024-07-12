Man's lungs explode as he tries to inhale helium gas

In Moscow, a man died while he was trying to inhale laughing gas from a cylinder. The pressure was so strong that the man's lungs literally exploded. The man died on the spot.

A 23-year-old woman returned home after work to her rented apartment in the Medvedkovo district and found her boyfriend lifeless on the floor. There was a helium cylinder next to the body.

The woman called emergency services, but paramedics could only pronounce the man dead. The woman also said that her boyfriend did not have suicidal thoughts. He bought a helium cylinder to inflate balloons and decorate the apartment with them.